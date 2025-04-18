Europe Modular Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During 2024-2030 - Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Modular Construction Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Modular Construction Market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2024 to USD 28.23 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 6.2%
This growth is fueled by a rising demand for affordable and sustainable building solutions, particularly in response to increasing urbanization across Europe. Modular construction, known for its off-site prefabrication and swift assembly, is gaining traction due to its reduced construction timelines and cost-efficiency.
With housing shortages increasingly prominent, modular construction presents a viable solution, offering quick, cost-effective housing alternatives. Urban areas benefit from fast assemblies, with modular units prefabricated off-site, leading to minimal disruption and lower labor costs. The versatility of modular buildings, adaptable for both temporary and permanent needs, is particularly advantageous as municipalities seek timely solutions to housing demands. Housing prices have escalated by 48% in the EU from 2015 to 2023, with Hungary, Lithuania, and Czechia experiencing the most significant increases.
Challenges remain due to differing regulatory frameworks across Europe, with zoning laws and building codes sometimes impeding the adoption of modular solutions. The industry faces the task of navigating these regulatory landscapes, though efforts to modernize these frameworks are underway in some regions. Addressing these challenges is crucial for unlocking the full potential of modular construction.
Sustainability remains a significant trend, with eco-friendly practices becoming more prevalent in modular construction. The approach aligns with rising environmental standards, offering reduced waste and energy-efficient solutions. Prefabrication minimizes on-site disruption and carbon emissions, appealing to developers and governments. Modular buildings can incorporate sustainable features like energy-efficient insulation and solar panels, meeting stringent environmental regulations. Countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands have successfully adopted modular construction, demonstrating its potential with up to 50% of buildings constructed using this method.
The sector is seeing the entry of key players like Red Sea International Company, Modular Building Systems, LLC, Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, and others. These companies are contributing to market dynamics through innovative solutions in diverse sectors, including commercial, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The market is segmented by type, material, and application, with significant activity in leading countries like France, the UK, Italy, and Germany.
Overall, the Europe Modular Construction Market presents promising growth opportunities driven by demands for efficiency, affordability, and sustainability, paving the way for significant advancements in both residential and commercial sectors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Baseline Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Europe Modular Construction Market Overview
6. Europe Modular Construction Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. France Modular Construction Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
8. United Kingdom Modular Construction Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. Italy Modular Construction Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
10. Germany Modular Construction Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
11. Spain Modular Construction Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
12. Belgium Modular Construction Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
13. Switzerland Modular Construction Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
14. Netherlands Modular Construction Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends and Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Red Sea International Company
17.2. Modular Building Systems, LLC.
17.3. Skanska AB
17.4. Bouygues Construction
17.5. Lendlease Corporation Limited
17.6. Woolworths Group Limited
17.7. Champion Home Builders Inc.
17.8. Modular Connections LLC
