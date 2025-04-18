Rainbow Locksmith NYC Celebrates 40 Years of Service Across New York

New York, NY , April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainbow Locksmith NYC is celebrating over 40 years of service, a milestone that reflects its remarkable evolution from a humble, debt-ridden business into a trusted leader in security solutions throughout New York City. Since taking over in 1982, owner Joseph Aharon has led the company through decades of growth, innovation, and expansion, ultimately positioning the company as a reliable provider of locksmith services for residential, commercial, and automotive clients alike.

A year after Aharon took over, the company rebranded as Rainbow Locksmith. By 1989, it had expanded its operations across all five boroughs and Long Island, supported by more than 60 skilled freelancers. Its fast, round-the-clock service, combined with a practical understanding of customer needs, enabled it to thrive in a competitive market. Whether handling lockouts in Queens or installing intercom systems in Manhattan hotels, Rainbow Locksmith became known for its responsiveness, adaptability, and commitment to customer satisfaction.



Rainbow Locksmith NY

With a focus on staying ahead of industry trends, Rainbow Locksmith NY now offers modern security options. such as smart lock systems, keyless entry, and integrated surveillance. As a licensed locksmith in New York, it provides peace of mind for both long-term residents and large-scale commercial properties. Its ability to meet the needs of clients ranging from movie theaters and department stores to local families has helped build a loyal customer base throughout New York.

“The locksmith industry has changed dramatically, but our approach hasn’t,” said the company’s representative. “From taking over a struggling business in 1982 to becoming a trusted name in NYC security, our journey has been about putting customers first. Whether it’s a smart lock or an emergency lockout, we’re here 24/7.”

Rainbow Locksmith NY offers a wide range of services, including lock replacements, safe installations, CCTV systems, intercom setups, key duplication, rekeying, and gate services. From traditional lock-and-key systems to advanced smart home technology, it continues to expand its service offerings while maintaining a personal touch that resonates with customers.

Its round-the-clock availability is one of its standout features. Residents and business owners across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island can rely on Rainbow Locksmith for urgent services at any hour. The company reduces wait times and solves customer issues quickly, setting it apart from other providers.

What even sets Rainbow Locksmith apart is its unique ability to blend decades of experience with innovative solutions. Its founder’s long-standing experience in the field, combined with a practical understanding of modern customer needs, allows the company to offer tailored solutions that reflect the realities of living and working in New York City. From the Upper East Side to Long Island suburbs, the company has earned a reputation for being fast, skilled, and reliable.

With more than 40 years behind it and a clear path forward, Rainbow Locksmith shows no signs of slowing down.

For more information, visit the Rainbow Locksmith NY’s website at https://rainbowlocksmithny.com/

About Rainbow Locksmith NY

Rainbow Locksmith NY began in 1982 and has grown into one of the most respected locksmith companies in New York. It serves all five boroughs and Long Island, offering modern and traditional locksmith services with speed and precision.

###

Media Contact

Rainbow Locksmith NY

338 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065, United States

(212) 879-5516

https://rainbowlocksmithny.com/



Rainbow Locksmith NY 338 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065, United States

















Attachment