Smart Warehousing Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Warehousing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Smart Warehousing Market, valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 36.19 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.17%.

This market is undergoing significant transformation, integrating advanced technology with traditional operations. Automation, robotics, IoT, AI, and cloud platforms are redefining warehouse functions. Key factors driving this growth include the rise of e-commerce, the need for supply chain optimization, labor demands, and IoT integration. Large enterprises, with complex supply chains and greater investment capacities, are leading the adoption of smart warehousing solutions.

Cloud deployments are on the rise because of their scalability, accessibility, and cost benefits, appealing to businesses of all sizes. Despite its growth, the market faces challenges such as high initial costs, shortage of skilled labor, data security issues, complex integration processes, and indeterminate ROI. However, the potential to enhance efficiency, customer experience, and maintain competitiveness continues to attract interest.

Key Market Drivers

The e-commerce surge and omnichannel retailing are significant market drivers. Giants like Amazon and Alibaba have reshaped retail, leading to high demand for advanced warehousing solutions. Rapid order processing, seamless fulfillment, and reduced delivery times necessitate smart warehousing technologies, such as automated systems and IoT devices, to meet these demands. These solutions cut costs and boost customer satisfaction, with traditional retailers increasingly adopting omnichannel strategies. The expansion of cross-border e-commerce, expected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2025, fuels demand for strategic warehousing locations globally.

Key Market Challenges

High implementation costs remain a substantial barrier, involving significant investment in technology. Complex integration with existing systems necessitates skilled technicians for maintenance. These factors can deter SMEs, impacting market growth.

Key Market Trends

Automation and robotics are transforming warehousing. Technologies like autonomous robots, AGVs, and drones improve efficiency, accuracy, speed, and safety. Machine learning and AI advancements allow robots to adapt to dynamic environments, complementing human efforts. IoT device integration enables real-time operations control, reducing manual labor and errors by 30-40%.

Key Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

GE Vernova Group

ABB Ltd.

KION Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

SWISSLOG Group

Smart Warehousing LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Baseline Methodology

2.2. Key Industry Partners

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Warehousing Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Smart Warehousing Market Overview

7. Global Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast



8. North America Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9. Europe Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10. South America Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11. Middle East & Africa Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Smart Warehousing Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

14. Market Trends and Developments

15. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30jpwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment