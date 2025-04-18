Ozone Meter Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Meter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Ozone Meter Market, valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 6.2% through 2030.

This growth is fueled by increasing emphasis on air quality monitoring and environmental protection as ozone pollution raises health and environmental concerns. Industries like manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, and research institutes are adopting ozone meters to comply with stringent environmental regulations.

The rise in industrialization and urbanization in developing economies has spiked the demand for these devices to mitigate air pollution impacts. Continuous advancements in ozone measurement technology enhance market growth. Modern ozone meters provide improved accuracy, real-time monitoring, and portability, thanks to developments in digital sensors and IoT integration.

These technological improvements make ozone meters more versatile and cost-effective for industries such as manufacturing and agriculture. Approximately 40-45% of market demand stems from environmental monitoring applications, assessing urban and rural ozone pollution impacts on climate change. However, the high cost of advanced ozone measurement devices poses a challenge. Acquisition and maintenance costs can restrict adoption, particularly in developing regions or among smaller enterprises.

The need for periodic calibration and maintenance adds financial strain, potentially hindering market growth. Addressing this, manufacturers are encouraged to explore affordable solutions to increase ozone meter adoption in cost-sensitive locations. A prominent market trend is the integration of ozone meters with IoT and cloud-based platforms, enabling real-time, remote monitoring.

This shift improves air quality management efficiency, offering predictive maintenance and reducing device downtime. The trend, aligned with rising demand for smart, connected devices, enhances data sharing with stakeholders, boosting regulatory compliance and decision-making. Supported by funding like the EU's Horizon 2020 program, market expansion is anticipated in manufacturing, transportation, and environmental monitoring sectors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Aeroqual Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Lutron Electronic Enterprise Co., LTD.

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

MSA Worldwide, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkhxck

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment