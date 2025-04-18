Smart Hospital Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, SAP, Cerner Corp, and Schneider Electric Healthcare

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospital Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global smart hospitals market was USD 58.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow beyond USD 161.59 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.02% during 2025-2033

Market growth is supported by progress in healthcare automation, AI-assisted diagnostics, IoT-based medical devices, and telemedicine systems that enhance the efficiency of patient care and management in hospitals across the globe.







Smart hospitals bring together next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and automation for enhancing patient treatment, operational excellence, and therapeutic outcomes. They make use of real-time surveillance systems, robotics-based surgeries, electronic health records (EHRs), and AI-based diagnoses for better health delivery.



Further, 5G connectivity and cloud computing are also driving the shift from conventional hospitals to smart healthcare centers. The U.S., Germany, China, and the UAE are among those countries leading in the adoption of smart hospitals due to regulatory support and funding. The COVID-19 pandemic further hastened this transition, accentuating the demands for telemedicine, remote monitoring of patients, and AI-based hospital management systems.



Growth Drivers in Global Smart Hospitals Market

Healthcare Technology Advancements



The growth of the global smart hospitals market is fueled by fast-paced development in healthcare technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. These technologies improve patient care, optimize operations, and enhance decision-making. AI-based diagnostics, robotic surgeries, and computerized patient monitoring systems are becoming the necessary tools of contemporary healthcare. The integration of cloud computing and big data analytics allows for easy data exchange and enhanced patient management.

With the advancement of technology, hospitals are increasingly investing in digital infrastructure to enhance efficiency and patient outcomes. September 2024, Huawei released the Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution with partners at the Enhancing Inclusivity to Amplify Healthcare Intelligence session. This solution supports AI-aided diagnosis and smart quality control to facilitate precision medicine and hierarchical treatment.



Increasing Demand for Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring



The growth of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is another major growth driver of smart hospitals. As chronic diseases, aging populations, and real-time healthcare demands rise, hospitals are implementing remote monitoring solutions. Wearable technology and IoT-enabled medical devices enable physicians to monitor patient health remotely, minimizing hospital visits and enhancing patient convenience.

The COVID-19 pandemic further pushed telemedicine into the mainstream, emphasizing its significance in contemporary healthcare systems. September 2024, US-based Carematrix has initiated a blinded blood pressure monitor and scale for remote patient monitoring in clinical trials. These instruments enable participants to measure blood pressure and weight without viewing the information, which is transmitted automatically to trial investigators for assessment, while keeping the double-blind study design intact.



Government Programs and Healthcare Investments



Governments across the globe are financing the digitization of healthcare with funding, legislation, and public-private partnerships. Numerous nations are introducing electronic health records (EHRs), intelligent ICU monitoring, and AI-based decision support systems to improve hospital efficiency. Regions such as the United States, China, and Germany are heavily investing in intelligent hospital infrastructure. Further, 5G-enabled healthcare and cloud-stored medical data enable smooth healthcare delivery and accelerate market growth.

Government programs such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) have immensely enhanced healthcare infrastructure and accessibility, as noted in the Indian healthcare sector report 2024. Hospital, clinic, and medical college investments have strengthened the industry's ability to address increasing healthcare demands. The report further shows that the industry is headed for expansion and innovation, with government vision 2030 goals targeting universal health coverage and lower disease burdens. The use of digital technologies, including telemedicine, is predicted to improve delivery of healthcare, particularly in rural areas.



Challenges in Global Smart Hospitals Market

High Implementation Costs



One of the major problems of the global smart hospitals market is the prohibitively high implementation cost. Installing cutting-edge AI-based diagnostic equipment, robotic surgery machines, and smart ICU monitoring devices is very costly. Smaller healthcare organizations face budget issues, which hamper the widespread deployment of smart hospital technology. The cost of maintenance and staff training also contributes to the expenses.



Data Security and Privacy Issues



As the use of digital health records, cloud storage, and IoT devices increases, concerns regarding data security and patient privacy have become a major issue. Cyber threats such as data breaches and ransomware attacks have the potential to breach sensitive medical data. Maintaining HIPAA and GDPR compliance is crucial for hospitals to secure patient data. But the intricacy of dealing with large amounts of healthcare data makes security a recurring issue.



Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic Plc

SAP SE

Cerner Corporation

Schneider Electric Healthcare

