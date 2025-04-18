Drug Abuse Testing Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Danaher, LabCorp, Abbott, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Labs, Medtronic

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Abuse Testing Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drug Abuse Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 12.77 billion in 2033 from US$ 6.64 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.54% from 2025 to 2033

Rising drug abuse rates, growing public awareness, more stringent laws, workplace testing mandates, technological developments in testing, and the need for preventative healthcare are all factors propelling the market for drug abuse testing.



The intentional use of illegal narcotics or excessive usage of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and prescribed psychotropic or performance-enhancing chemicals is known as drug abuse. It can cause a number of diseases, including addiction, and have an impact on both the body and the psyche. In order to effectively treat linked problems, it is therefore diagnosed among individuals utilizing several diagnostic techniques. Drug abuse testing also helps identify toddlers and babies at risk of exposure to illegal drugs and manage acute mental status and seizure situations in the emergency department. These days, employers use it before employing a candidate.





Drugs such as opiates, cannabinoids, cocaine, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), barbiturates, amphetamines, alcohol, diazepam, and ketamine are currently abused for their ability to alter the mind, as well as for non-therapeutic and medicinal purposes, such as aiding in weight loss and improving athletic performance. One of the main causes of the global demand for drug abuse testing is the potential for drug dependence and substance use disorders.



In addition, substance misuse can lower a person's productivity and morale while posing serious risks to their safety and health. As a result, drug misuse testing is being used more effectively to screen workers and job candidates, maintain a safe workplace, and adhere to stringent legal requirements. Urine drug testing is also becoming more and more popular around the world due to the significant expansion of pain treatment and opioid dependency clinics. Additionally, top businesses are providing automated drug misuse testing and analysis. These businesses also provide kits for at-home usage that provide quick tests for drug misuse. This is driving the market's expansion, as does the booming e-commerce sector.



Growth Drivers for the Drug Abuse Testing Market

Rising Drug Abuse and Addiction Rates



One of the main factors propelling the drug abuse testing market's expansion is the rise in drug abuse and addiction rates. There is a growing need for testing solutions in both medical and non-medical contexts as substance addiction continues to rise worldwide, especially among young people and working adults. Nearly one in three adults in the European Union between the ages of 15 and 64, or about 97 million people, have used illegal drugs at some point in their lives, according to data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2020. Men are more likely than women to report having used drugs.



The market is being driven by high incidence of addiction in local communities as well as the increasing demand for prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation. Early detection, treatment, and legal surveillance all depend heavily on drug testing. The demand for efficient drug misuse testing solutions keeps rising as more people turn to treatment and organizations place a greater emphasis on prevention.



Technological Advancement



The market for drug misuse testing is growing significantly due in large part to technological improvements. Compared to conventional urine testing, newer testing techniques including saliva, hair, and sweat tests provide faster, non-invasive, and more reliable results. Reliable detection of a variety of chemicals, including novel synthetic medicines, is ensured by improved sensitivity and specificity of testing equipment. Additionally, on-site testing in a variety of contexts, including law enforcement, schools, and workplaces, is made possible by the development of portable and user-friendly testing instruments. These developments boost drug testing's effectiveness, price, and accessibility, which encourages broad implementation in a variety of sectors and healthcare systems.



In May 2024, cannabix Technologies Inc. and Omega Laboratories announced a collaboration to include Cannabix's cutting-edge THC breathalyzer into Omega's drug testing offerings. Through this partnership, Omega became Cannabix's sole supplier of laboratory services, improving the precision and effectiveness of its drug testing.



Workplace and Government Regulations



Government and workplace laws are two major factors propelling the drug misuse testing market's expansion. Many nations have tightened their laws requiring drug testing of workers, particularly in sectors like healthcare, construction, and transportation where safety is a top priority. These rules lessen the dangers of substance addiction, increase productivity, and guarantee workplace safety. The growing legal emphasis on drug abuse prevention and government programs encouraging drug-free settings also add to the growing need for drug abuse testing solutions in a variety of industries.



Challenges in the Drug Abuse Testing Market

Privacy Concerns



One of the biggest obstacles facing the drug abuse testing industry is privacy issues. Drug testing can violate people's privacy and create moral conundrums, particularly in professional or educational environments. Workers or students may object to or distrust testing programs if they believe their personal rights are being infringed. Addressing privacy concerns and preserving confidence in drug testing programs across a range of industries requires maintaining confidentiality, open consent procedures, and adherence to data protection laws.



Regulatory Variations



The market for drug misuse testing is complicated by regulatory variances because many nations and areas have varied rules and regulations pertaining to testing methods, standards, and protocols. Global businesses attempting to maintain compliance across markets may encounter challenges as a result of this discrepancy. The complicated regulatory environment that businesses must traverse can raise expenses and postpone the release of new products. Moreover, regular regulatory changes necessitate ongoing modifications to testing procedures and product offers and can make long-term planning more difficult.



Drug Abuse Testing Market Overview by Regions



The market for drug misuse testing is expanding worldwide, with North America leading the way because of strict laws and a strong need for employment testing. Europe follows, propelled by a growing emphasis on safety and public health. Government measures and growing awareness of drug abuse are driving the Asia Pacific market's rapid expansion. Drug testing systems are being more widely used in Latin America and the Middle East as a result of expanding healthcare infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.



All the Key players have been covered from 5 Viewpoints:

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Players, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Danaher Corporation

LabCorp

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Drug Abuse Testing Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product & Service

6.2 By Sample Type

6.3 By Drug Type

6.4 By End Users

6.5 By Countries



7. Product & Service

7.1 Analysers

7.2 Rapid Testing Devices

7.3 Consumables

7.4 Laboratory Services



8. Sample Type

8.1 Urine

8.2 Oral Fluid

8.3 Breath

8.4 Hair

8.5 Others



9. Drug Type

9.1 Alcohol

9.2 Cannabis/Marijuana

9.3 Cocaine

9.4 Opioids

9.5 Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

9.6 LSD

9.7 Others



10. End Users

10.1 Drug Testing Laboratories

10.2 Workplaces

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Rehabilitation Centers

10.5 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

10.6 Others



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1.1 Strength

13.1.2 Weakness

13.1.3 Opportunity

13.1.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5ub8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment