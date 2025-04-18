TreeTopFrog Launches Awesum Digital as Independent Company Following Rapid CRM Growth

Balerno, Edinburgh , April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeTopFrog Ltd, a forward-thinking creative digital marketing agency in Edinburgh, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of Awesum Digital Ltd, a new independent company born from the rapid success of its in-house platform, Awesum CRM.

What began as an internal tool to solve real-world CRM challenges for local businesses has quickly evolved into a powerful platform worthy of its own corporate identity. Awesum CRM, originally conceived and built by TreeTopFrog, was developed to address common pain points experienced by small and mid-sized enterprises. These businesses needed intuitive, reliable CRM tools that could help them manage leads, engage clients, and boost revenue without the complexity of traditional platforms.



“Awesum CRM started as an internal project to solve real-world client problems,” said Jody Greig, Founder of TreeTopFrog. “Its growth exceeded expectations, and spinning it out as a standalone company allows it to grow with its own dedicated focus, team, and vision.”

Awesum Digital Ltd will now operate as an independent company with the autonomy to improve its platform, expand its feature set, and scale its reach both in the UK and globally. TreeTopFrog will retain a shareholder role and act as a strategic partner to offer branding, web, and digital marketing services that help businesses integrate and maximize their use of the CRM tools.

As a top digital marketing agency in Scotland, TreeTopFrog helps businesses succeed online through tailored services. Its offerings include custom web design, web development, SEO strategies, PPC management, and hosting services. Based in Balerno, Edinburgh, the agency serves clients across Scotland and beyond, always focusing on real outcomes and measurable growth.

The launch of Awesum Digital Ltd marks a new chapter for both companies. TreeTopFrog can now concentrate on its core mission of building digital visibility and conversion for brands, while Awesum Digital zeroes in on product development and user acquisition. Awesum CRM Tools are already being used by a growing base of clients who praise its smooth interface, automation tools, and ease of use in managing customer relationships, marketing funnels, and operational tasks.

According to the teams behind the transition, Awesum Digital Ltd plans to roll out new CRM modules and integrations, improve mobile usability, and expand into new verticals. The aim is to create a powerful ecosystem where businesses can manage their sales and marketing effortlessly from a single platform.

With Awesum CRM at its core, the new company will help local businesses gain better control of their sales pipeline, nurture customer relationships, and scale operations without the overhead of larger, more complicated systems. Its flexibility and simplicity make it a smart alternative for companies seeking tools that grow with them, not limit them.

Both companies are enthusiastic about this evolution. TreeTopFrog continues to lead the creative strategy side of client success, while Awesum Digital focuses on deepening software capabilities to meet user needs in real time.

For more information about Awesum Digital Ltd and its services, visit https://awesum.digital/.

About TreeTopFrog

TreeTopFrog is a creative digital marketing agency based in Edinburgh that offers bespoke services in web design, hosting, SEO, PPC, and Reputation Management. Following the rapid success of its flagship product, Awesum CRM—a powerful sales, marketing, and customer relationship management platform—TreeTopFrog launched Awesum Digital Ltd to meet the growing demand from small and mid-sized businesses for smarter, more intuitive CRM solutions.

