The Association of Polish Fruit Farmers: Fall in love with the taste of Polish apples during Maratona da Europa 2025 in Aveiro!

WARSAW, Poland, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since January 2025, Poland has been presiding over the Council of the European Union and the apple has become the official symbol of the Polish Presidency. It is a natural choice – Poland is the largest producer of apples in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. Every third apple eaten in Europe comes from Polish orchards! Polish apples are a symbol of quality, health and tradition, but also of modernity and innovation in Polish agriculture, which is constantly evolving.

To mark this special moment, the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers has launched the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, which aims to promote Polish fruit farming and high-quality fruit on the international stage. The campaign is part of efforts to raise the profile of Poland as Europe's largest apple producer and to promote the fruit worldwide.

Numerous special events are planned to be held in Poland and abroad under the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, so as to enable consumers to taste Polish apples and experience their unique taste. Event participants will be able to see why they are so highly regarded in more than 60 countries around the world – from India to the US, and even in Egypt. Tasting events will take place in Poland (Warsaw, Łódź, Gdynia and Wrocław) and abroad – including Germany, Portugal and Denmark.

One of these events will take place on April 27th of this year at the Maratona da Europa 2025 in Aveiro. The idea behind this marathon goes perfectly hand in hand with the campaign promoting the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, combining sports, health and European cooperation. By visiting an apple-shaped stand, participants will have an opportunity to taste juicy apples packed with flavor and experience their unique taste. There will also be a relaxation area with deckchairs, where marathon participants will be able to rest, and an information area where they will learn more about the campaign, the nutritional value of apples and the scale of Polish fruit farming.

All events are accompanied by an extensive media campaign, including outdoor advertising, media and social media activities. By means of these activities, we want as many people as possible to learn about Polish apples, their nutritional value and quality.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

