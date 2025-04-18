WorldMark by Wyndham Hiking Concierge Program Provides National Park Visitors with Expert Tips for Every Adventure Just Beyond the Trailhead

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s 63 National Parks draw in serious hikers, and they also provide opportunities for beginners and families alike to unwind, take their time and soak in nature’s beauty. For National Park Week and beyond, the program offers expert content to help travelers make the most of their time outdoors.

The adventure-loving vacation club WorldMark by Wyndham has proudly teamed up with America’s Park Ranger, Ash Nudd, as the WorldMark Hiking Concierge. Ash is a seasoned expert on national parks and creator of the Dirt In My Shoes hiking blog. Having worked as a park ranger in Utah, Alaska, and Wyoming, she now assists families in planning trips to her favorite destinations.

With so many options for parks to visit, the dedicated Hiking Concierge program provides travelers with expert content like Ash’s hiking tips for every skill level, as well as a discount on select Dirt In My Shoes park itineraries.

While many travelers often equate National Parks with camping and RVs, today’s post-hike adventurers can choose more comfortable lodging options. The WorldMark Hiking Concierge program is currently offered at five resort properties near national parks, ranging from Yosemite to Yellowstone.

“For families looking to explore the parks, I highly recommend WorldMark by Wyndham,” said Nudd. “Each property beautifully merges the natural allure of the parks with the comforts of home, and multi-bedroom suites feature separate living and dining areas, and fully equipped kitchens. Plus, most suites include an in-suite washer and dryer for hassle-free cleanup post-hiking.”

To start planning your next outdoor adventure, visit extraholidays.com/hike.

