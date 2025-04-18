: Car Rental Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies Drive Demand Amidst Rising Travel Trends

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car rental market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.54%, reaching an estimated value of US$62.377 billion by 2030, up from US$44.409 billion in 2025.

This growth is primarily driven by an upsurge in global travel and tourism, bolstered by rising disposable incomes, improved road infrastructure, and the proliferation of megacities in emerging markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

Enhanced internet connectivity facilitates travel customization and online bookings, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements in telematics and navigation encourage automakers to innovate with web-based solutions integrating smartphones with vehicles

