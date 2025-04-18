: Car Rental Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies Drive Demand Amidst Rising Travel Trends

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global car rental market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.54%, reaching an estimated value of US$62.377 billion by 2030, up from US$44.409 billion in 2025.

This growth is primarily driven by an upsurge in global travel and tourism, bolstered by rising disposable incomes, improved road infrastructure, and the proliferation of megacities in emerging markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

Enhanced internet connectivity facilitates travel customization and online bookings, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements in telematics and navigation encourage automakers to innovate with web-based solutions integrating smartphones with vehicles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Snapshot

3. Business Landscape

4. Technological Outlook

5. Global Car Rental Market By Car Type

6. Global Car Rental Market By Mode Of Booking

7. Global Car Rental Market By Rental Category

8. Global Car Rental Market By Geography

9. Competitive Environment And Analysis

10. Company Profiles

Alamo

Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.

Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Europcar

The Hertz Corporation

National Car Rental

Sixt Group

