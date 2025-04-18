: Car Rental Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies Drive Demand Amidst Rising Travel Trends

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global car rental market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.54%, reaching an estimated value of US$62.377 billion by 2030, up from US$44.409 billion in 2025.
This growth is primarily driven by an upsurge in global travel and tourism, bolstered by rising disposable incomes, improved road infrastructure, and the proliferation of megacities in emerging markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.
Enhanced internet connectivity facilitates travel customization and online bookings, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements in telematics and navigation encourage automakers to innovate with web-based solutions integrating smartphones with vehicles
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$44.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Snapshot
3. Business Landscape
4. Technological Outlook
5. Global Car Rental Market By Car Type
6. Global Car Rental Market By Mode Of Booking
7. Global Car Rental Market By Rental Category
8. Global Car Rental Market By Geography
9. Competitive Environment And Analysis
10. Company Profiles
- Alamo
- Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
- Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
- Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.
- Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Europcar
- The Hertz Corporation
- National Car Rental
- Sixt Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4sgkc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment