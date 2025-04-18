Meal Kit Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Blue Apron, Tyson Foods, Nestle, Gobble, Gousto, HelloFresh, SimplyCook, Albertsons, Fresh n' Lean, Hungryroot

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Meal Kit Market is expected to reach US$ 58.94 billion by 2033 from US$ 17.60 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.37% from 2025 to 2033

A growing interest in healthy eating, the need for convenience, and shifting consumer lifestyles have all contributed to the recent explosive expansion of the worldwide meal kit market. With meal kits, people can easily prepare fresh, home-cooked meals without having to deal with grocery shopping because they come with pre-portioned ingredients and recipes. Because meal kits help cut down on the need for impulsive grocery shopping, the business has benefited from the increased popularity of home cooking as well as growing concerns about food wastage. The market for meal kits has also grown significantly as a result of the continuous trend toward internet shopping and the rising acceptance of subscription-based services.





The market is also being driven by the changing tastes of health-conscious consumers who are looking for portion-controlled, well-balanced meals that satisfy different dietary requirements, like gluten-free, vegan, and keto alternatives. With businesses providing ready-to-cook meals, personalized meal plans, and even prepared meals for people with little time for cooking, the meal kit market has experienced tremendous innovation. The high price of meal kits in comparison to conventional grocery shopping, worries about packaging waste, and the logistical difficulties of transporting fresh ingredients are some of the market's obstacles, though. The meal kit market is predicted to keep expanding in spite of these obstacles, especially as consumers place a higher value on sustainability, convenience, and health when making food selections.



Albertsons Companies introduced new meals in January 2024 as supermarkets try to overtake eateries by focusing on simple meal occasions. In a similar vein, Blue Apron will launch two simple meal packages in June 2023 that feature brand-new ingredients and are ideal for festive parties and summer get-togethers. Designed to accommodate up to eight people, this limited-edition product offers clients two distinct alternatives to suit their hosting needs, including delectable and hassle-free seasonal favorites.



Growth Drivers for the Meal Kit Market

Increasing Dietary and Health Trends



The need for meal kits that accommodate particular dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, vegan, or ketogenic diets, is being supported by consumers' growing emphasis on health, wellness, and dietary limitations. This further offers nutritionally conscious and well-balanced meal options, which is driving market expansion. According to Pollock Communication's "What's Trending in Nutrition" poll, 78% of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) think that the epidemic is causing consumers to eat fewer meals a day and snack more frequently. Health is a major factor in purchasing decisions, but the channel economy is also a major worry.



As a result, 60% of RDNs anticipate increased demand for reasonably priced, value-based foods and beverages. The majority of participants (69.9%) in research conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information stated that they had been following a ketogenic diet for longer than a month. Of them, 7.5% followed it for more than a year, while 12.8% did so for six to twelve months.



Important Developments in Technology



Customers can now more easily personalize, order, and schedule their meetings thanks to the expanding web platforms and mobile apps, which enhances accessibility and user experience and encourages more people to utilize the service. For example, Albertsons Companies, Inc. debuted the most recent digital improvements to its shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes service in September 2023. This tool is accessible through the retailer's grocery applications and websites, including the Tom Thumb banners, Safeway, Jewel-Oscoa, Shaw's ACME, and Albertsons. A budget tracker, an enlarged library of over 8,000 exclusive recipes, a shoppable ingredient list, and a hands-free cooking mood with a step-by-step timer are all features of the meal plan tool, which is



Growing Convenience Demand



Consumers looking for convenience are also driving the industry, and meal kits that provide pre-measured, ready-to-cook components are a time-saving solution that appeals to busy households looking for simplified meal preparation without compromising home cooking. According to a report published in December 2023 by the National Frozen and Refrigerated Food Association, for example, cooking at home has somewhat declined since its peak in 2020 and 2021, but 64% of Americans still do so in order to save money and manage their budget. In a similar vein, 61.3% of people in today's society report obtaining less than an hour of physical activity daily from things like commuting, yard chores, running errands, and how they work. 16.4% of Americans only eat at home one or two evenings a week, while 41.9% eat at home four or fewer nights.



Challenges in the Meal Kit Market

High Cost of Meal Kits



One major obstacle facing the business is the high price of meal packages. Because meal kits are frequently more costly than typical supermarket shopping, consumers who are budget conscious may find them less appealing. The price is increased by the expense of obtaining premium, fresh ingredients and the packaging needed to keep them fresh throughout delivery. Further driving up the price are delivery fees and the requirement for quick, pre-portioned meals. Even though meal kits are convenient, many people may find the higher cost prohibitive, particularly when weighed against the savings of purchasing food in bulk. The market's potential is constrained by this price element, especially for low-income households or those that value inexpensive meal options.



Limited Market Reach in Rural Areas



One of the main issues facing the meal kit industry is its limited market penetration in rural areas. Because there is greater demand, more disposable cash, and easier access to logistics infrastructure in urban areas, the majority of meal kit businesses are centered there. Significant logistical challenges, such longer delivery times and greater shipping costs, must be overcome in order to expand to rural or sparserly populated areas. These challenges may have an impact on the ingredients' quality and freshness. Furthermore, it is challenging to defend the expense of growing operations in these locations due to their lower population density and low demand. Because of this, it is difficult for many meal kit companies to reach consumers in rural areas, which restricts their market expansion and potential clientele outside of urban areas.

