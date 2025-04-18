Christian Dior: 2024 Dividend

 | Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE

Paris, April 18th, 2025

2024 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2024 of 13 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 5.50 Euros paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, the balance amounts to 7.50 Euros; it will be paid on Monday, April 28th, 2025. The last trading day with dividend rights is Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Christian-Dior-Dividend-2024 EN

Recommended Reading