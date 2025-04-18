Kevin Vilkin Joins Conservation International Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Vilkin, co-founder of Emergent Strategic Partners, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Conservation International, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to protecting nature for the benefit of people and the planet. As a board member, Vilkin will contribute his expertise in sustainable innovation and strategic partnerships to support the organization's mission of advancing conservation efforts worldwide.

“I have know Kevin for close to a decade,” said Peter Seligmann, Chairman of the Board of Conservation International. “He brings the needed boldness of youth, as well as integrity, intelligence and humanity, to the great challenges that CI and all of our partners must overcome.”

“Joining the board of Conservation International is a privilege," said Vilkin. "The organization's work in preserving our planet's natural resources is more critical than ever. I am excited to help drive initiatives that create lasting environmental and economic impact.”

About Conservation International



Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work on Conservation News , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Instagram and YouTube .

About Kevin Vilkin

Before launching Emergent, Vilkin founded and successfully exited his first business—a music events company—at the age of 21, helping shape the careers of global artists such as Mumford & Sons and the Zac Brown Band. He founded the Vanguard Program for Summit Series, connecting the world’s most influential leaders, including Richard Branson, Ray Dalio, and Jeff Bezos.

Vilkin currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Redaptive, ID.me, and GoodLeap. He sits on the Board of Directors at Conservation International, is a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), and has been recognized as a Milken Young Leaders Circle and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Additionally, he previously served as a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth.

About Emergent Strategic Partners

Emergent develops strategic partnerships that scale sustainable innovations for large enterprises. By connecting leading companies with emerging businesses, Emergent drives cost efficiencies and revenue growth while providing family offices with access to high-potential investment opportunities. Emergent partners’ impact includes $2.2B in revenue generated, $2.8B in enterprise value created, and $1.3B in capital raised.