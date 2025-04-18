Long-Time Board Member Frances P. Philip Announces She Will Not Be Standing for Re-Election at 2025 Shareholder Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that long-time board member Frances P. Philip will not stand for re-election at the upcoming 2025 Shareholder Meeting.

Ms. Philip joined the Company’s Board in 2011 and has served as a member on both the Talent and Compensation Committee, as well as the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee during her tenure. Ms. Philip has served as the Lead Independent Director since 2022, overseeing the Company’s business with insights stemming from the extensive product development, branding, marketing, and retail experience she possesses.

Robert Hall, Chairman of the Vera Bradley board of Directors, commented, “Frances has been a highly respected and influential member of the Company’s Board of Directors over the past 14 years. Her deep strategic insight and broad expertise in merchandising and product development have been important perspectives in the Company’s journey. On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, I extend our sincere gratitude for her dedicated service.”

Ms. Philip noted, “It’s been an honor to serve on the Vera Bradley Board, and I remain confident in Vera Bradley’s continued success and promising future.”

The Company is served by seven remaining Board members with a diverse set of skills and backgrounds.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

The Company has two reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”) and Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”). The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley’s websites, www.verabradley.com , outlet.verabradley.com, and international.verabradley.com; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,200 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand.

