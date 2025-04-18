XRP News: XploraDEX Presale Nears Deadline as XRP’s First AI Decentralized Exchange Prepares for Launch

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final countdown is officially on. With only 3 days remaining until the XploraDEX $XPL Presale closes, the race is heating up fast. Traders across the XRPL ecosystem are moving swiftly to secure what’s left of the allocation before the window slams shut. The presale has already crossed the 80% mark, and with demand at an all-time high, the remaining supply is vanishing by the hour.





XploraDEX isn’t just another token launch, it’s the dawn of a new trading experience for XRP users. As the first AI-powered decentralized exchange built on XRPL, XploraDEX brings intelligent automation, real-time data analysis, and predictive execution to the DeFi landscape. It’s a major leap forward for traders who demand speed, strategy, and smarter tools.

Designed from the ground up with machine learning integration, XploraDEX empowers users to:

Analyze markets in real-time with AI-generated trade signals

Automate strategies based on personal trading preferences and market behavior

Access tailored volatility alerts and risk assessments

Participate in a fully decentralized launchpad and staking program

The $XPL token is the engine powering this innovation. Holding $XPL gives users access to the platform’s core features, including advanced analytics, trading fee discounts, early staking pools, and governance rights. It’s not just a utility—it’s a passport to the most sophisticated trading protocol on XRPL.

Since the start of the presale, momentum has accelerated exponentially. Whale wallets have steadily accumulated significant $XPL positions, and community participation has surged across Twitter and Telegram. As the final 72-hour countdown begins, latecomers are racing to claim their spot before launch.

Once the presale concludes, $XPL will be listed on XRPL-based DEXs at a higher valuation. With platform deployment, staking rewards, and AI dashboard features rolling out in phases shortly after, early participants will be the first to benefit from the full capabilities of the ecosystem.

This is more than a presale—it’s your opportunity to be early to the most advanced DeFi project to launch on XRPL. XploraDEX has the tech, the timing, and the traction. And now, with 3 days left, the door is closing fast.

If you’re reading this, you still have a chance. But in 72 hours, this chapter will be over—and those who acted will be the ones shaping what comes next.

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

