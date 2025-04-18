GiveSendGo Co-Founder Jacob Wells to Appear on ‘The Culture War’ to Address Controversies

Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Jacob Wells, co-founder of the global leader in online fundraising platform GiveSendGo, will appear on Tim Pool’s popular podcast Culture War this Friday to tackle some of the most pressing issues, including the Karmelo Anthony controversy, freedom of speech online, media bias, and the role of principled giving in a divided America.

Wells plans to address public misconceptions about the platform, including recent criticism tied to controversial campaigns, and speak candidly about the challenges GiveSendGo has faced as a faith-based and freedom-based alternative to other crowdfunding platforms.

“Our culture is unraveling because we've abandoned principle,” said Wells. “GiveSendGo was built on the belief that truth, transparency, and moral courage must guide our public discourse. I’m honored to join Tim to discuss what’s really happening—and why it matters.”

The episode is expected to include commentary on GiveSendGo’s involvement in high-profile legal defense fundraisers and its stance on racial narratives that have polarized both mainstream and alternative media. Wells will also challenge several conservative influencers for spreading partial or misleading information regarding recent campaigns hosted on the platform.

“We believe in giving people a voice, especially when others try to silence them,” said Wells. “We’ve seen firsthand how a principled platform can play a critical role in cultural transformation, and now’s the time to tell that story.”

The appearance comes amid heightened scrutiny of alternative fundraising platforms and their role in political and cultural discourse. Wells hopes to leverage this conversation to encourage broader dialogue on how crowdfunding can serve as a tool for hope and healing in a divided society.

The episode of Culture War featuring Wells is scheduled to air Friday morning, April 18, 2025 and will be available on Tim Pool’s YouTube channel and podcast network.

About GiveSendGo

Founded in 2014, GiveSendGo is a global leader in online crowdfunding dedicated to sharing the hope of Jesus through fundraising. Launched publicly in October 2015, the platform offers a free, faith-driven alternative to mainstream crowdfunding sites, emphasizing both financial support and spiritual encouragement.

GiveSendGo operates on a 0% platform fee model, allowing users to retain all funds raised. Unique features include a dedicated prayer team and a "Pray" button on every campaign, reflecting its commitment to addressing both material and spiritual needs. With operations in over 80 countries, GiveSendGo is recognized globally for its simple setup, reliable service, and dedication to freedom of expression. For more information, visit www.givesendgo.com .

