Korean Flavor Coming to the Heart of New York

Nongshim Launches 'Seoul in the City' Campaign in Collaboration with Popular Korean Restaurants in Manhattan

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nongshim’s special restaurant collaboration event, “Seoul in the City,” will run from April 19 to May 3 in partnership with some of Manhattan’s trendiest Korean restaurants, creatively showcasing the brand’s bold flavors in new and exciting ways.

For two weeks only, participating spots will unveil inventive dishes that put a modern twist on Nongshim’s iconic products. These fresh take on a familiar favorite are set to captivate everyone from loyal ramyun enthusiasts to adventurous food trendsetters.

Each participating restaurant will serve exclusive dishes that uniquely capture Nongshim’s signature flavors, offering ramen-loving New Yorkers an unforgettable culinary experience.

  • Kisa Sikdang - 205 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

    Menu Highlight: Shin Ramyun ‘Ramyun ddang’
    • Featuring a light and crispy texture, this snack made from Shin Ramyun delivers the perfect balance of crunch and umami.
    • Find this uniquely flavored snack available for free, only during this campaign period.

  • Sopo - 463 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018

    Menu Highlight: Shin Ramyun Toomba Corn Cheese
    • Offering a side dish with the signature creamy texture and spicy kick of Shin Ramyun Toomba, it's a perfect choice for a light yet flavorful experience.

  • Hojokban - 128 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016

    Menu Highlight: Shin Toomba Arancini
    • The 'Toomba Fried Rice Ball' is a dish reinterpreted with a Korean twist, seasoned with Toomba seasoning for a spicy kick and crispy fried to perfection.

  • Yoon Galbi - 8 W 36th St. Unit 245, New York, NY 10018

    Menu Highlights:

    • Baehongdong Bibim Mulmyeon: A refreshing and addictive spicy bibim naengmyeon, flavored with a tangy and sweet Baehongdong sauce.
    • Cho Chung U-Gua Gelato: A unique and captivating dessert that combines Cho Chung U-Gua, inspired by traditional Korean U-Gua, with gelato.

