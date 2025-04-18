Korean Flavor Coming to the Heart of New York

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nongshim’s special restaurant collaboration event, “Seoul in the City,” will run from April 19 to May 3 in partnership with some of Manhattan’s trendiest Korean restaurants, creatively showcasing the brand’s bold flavors in new and exciting ways.

For two weeks only, participating spots will unveil inventive dishes that put a modern twist on Nongshim’s iconic products. These fresh take on a familiar favorite are set to captivate everyone from loyal ramyun enthusiasts to adventurous food trendsetters.

Each participating restaurant will serve exclusive dishes that uniquely capture Nongshim’s signature flavors, offering ramen-loving New Yorkers an unforgettable culinary experience.

Kisa Sikdang - 205 Allen St, New York, NY 10002



Menu Highlight: Shin Ramyun ‘Ramyun ddang’



Featuring a light and crispy texture, this snack made from Shin Ramyun delivers the perfect balance of crunch and umami. Find this uniquely flavored snack available for free, only during this campaign period.

Menu Highlight:

Sopo - 463 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018



Menu Highlight: Shin Ramyun Toomba Corn Cheese



Offering a side dish with the signature creamy texture and spicy kick of Shin Ramyun Toomba, it's a perfect choice for a light yet flavorful experience.





Menu Highlight: Hojokban - 128 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016



Menu Highlight: Shin Toomba Arancini



The 'Toomba Fried Rice Ball' is a dish reinterpreted with a Korean twist, seasoned with Toomba seasoning for a spicy kick and crispy fried to perfection.

Menu Highlight:

Yoon Galbi - 8 W 36th St. Unit 245, New York, NY 10018



Menu Highlights:



Baehongdong Bibim Mulmyeon : A refreshing and addictive spicy bibim naengmyeon, flavored with a tangy and sweet Baehongdong sauce. Cho Chung U-Gua Gelato : A unique and captivating dessert that combines Cho Chung U-Gua, inspired by traditional Korean U-Gua, with gelato.

Menu Highlights:





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba40b2b6-cf71-4ccc-b53f-bd62313852b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e7cba80-db4a-4421-903a-85989e32fa8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84ada62c-5951-4df9-b124-d282d8a65c87