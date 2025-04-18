“Longtime advocate for religious minorities lauds Trump family's leadership during private meeting at Mar-a-Lago, citing urgent need for global action in Bangladesh.”





WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zahid F Sarder Saddi, a longtime advocate for human rights and religious freedom, recently met with Donald Trump Jr. at President Donald Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago, where he expressed gratitude to the Trump family for their enduring support of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Saddi, who has maintained ties with the Trump family for decades, described the meeting as deeply personal and meaningful. During a private luncheon, Zahid F Sarder Saddi thanked Donald Trump Jr. for the President’s outspoken condemnation of religious persecution in Bangladesh and asked him to convey his appreciation directly to President Trump. “President Trump stood tall when many remained silent,” Saddi said. “The religious minority communities of Bangladesh will never forget his leadership. We are grateful to have him as President of the United States.”

The meeting comes as Saddi continues to raise alarms over what he describes as a deepening crisis of religious persecution in Bangladesh. In recent remarks, Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised President Trump for his strong denunciation of what he called “barbaric violence” against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Trump had publicly condemned the attacks, warning that mobs in Bangladesh have looted and targeted minority communities and declared the country in a “state of chaos.”





Zahid F Sarder Saddi echoed that sentiment, pointing to a long-standing pattern of religious violence and displacement that dates back to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. He said that millions have been forced from their homes over the decades and that despite claims of democratic reform, the situation for religious minorities remains dire. “The persecution of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and others is not new,” Saddi said. “It has continued unchecked, and often with little accountability from those in power.”

The exiled Bangladeshi political figure has been outspoken in his criticism of the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, accusing them of either enabling or ignoring the violence. Zahid F Sarder Saddi said that fringe extremist groups and well-established Islamist parties are increasingly aligned in their efforts to reshape Bangladesh into a more conservative and intolerant society. “This is part of a calculated dismantling of the country’s secular foundation,” he said.





Zahid F Sarder Saddi also raised concerns about the role of election-related violence in exacerbating the crisis. He pointed to patterns of political intimidation, mob attacks and targeted killings that frequently occur around election cycles, expressing doubt that the current interim government is prepared to curb extremism or promote religious inclusivity. “If history is any indication, these cycles of violence will only intensify without serious intervention,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, continuing the Trump administration’s policy direction, has reaffirmed the American government’s commitment to advocating for religious minority rights in Bangladesh. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce recently stated that Rubio remains aligned with President Trump’s vision and that human rights remain a priority in diplomatic engagements with Dhaka. Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised Rubio’s position and called for sustained pressure from the international community.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also addressed the issue, warning of a resurgence of radical ideologies in Bangladesh. In a recent statement, Gabbard condemned the persecution of minorities and the spread of Caliphate-inspired extremism, a message Saddi said resonates deeply in the context of Bangladesh’s increasingly fragile democratic landscape. “These are not isolated incidents,” Saddi said. “This is a systematic erosion of pluralism, and it’s placing entire communities at risk.”

As Bangladesh approaches its next general election, Zahid F Sarder Saddi urged the international community to act. He called on human rights organizations and democratic governments to impose diplomatic and economic consequences for continued abuses. “This is not just about one country—it’s about the future of democracy and religious freedom in the region,” he said. “If the world fails to act now, millions will remain vulnerable to violence, and the consequences will extend far beyond Bangladesh’s borders.”





About —Zahid F Sarder Saddi

Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades, including a humanitarian award for his impactful work.

