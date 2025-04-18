XRP News: XploraDEX Presale Enters Final 72 Hours – Last Call Before XRP’s First AI Decentralized Exchange Goes Live

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 72 hours left on the clock, the presale for XploraDEX’s $XPL Token has entered its final and most intense phase. What began as one of the most ambitious launches on XRPL is now transforming into a full-blown movement, as traders, whales, and DeFi pioneers scramble to secure their position before the door shuts for good.





XploraDEX is not just a new decentralized exchange. It’s a smart trading ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, designed specifically for the XRP Ledger. The platform promises to usher in a new generation of on-chain trading, where decisions are informed by predictive analytics, behavior-based automation, and real-time machine learning insights.

Join $XPL Presale

Over the past two weeks, XploraDEX has captured the attention of the wider crypto community. What started with grassroots momentum quickly evolved into a presale frenzy. Today, over 96% of the $XPL allocation has been claimed, with new participants arriving by the minute as FOMO reaches a boiling point.

The $XPL token is the core of this revolution. Holders gain access to a suite of premium tools and benefits, including:

AI-generated market analysis and trade execution signals

Automated strategy deployment based on user risk profiles

Access to private staking pools and yield opportunities

Launchpad participation for future XRPL-based token sales

Protocol governance rights that let holders help shape the platform



Participate in $XPL Presale

But beyond features, what’s truly driving this rush is timing. XploraDEX is launching at a pivotal moment when demand for advanced, efficient DeFi solutions on XRPL is skyrocketing. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on outdated methods and guesswork, XploraDEX provides data-driven precision that adapts with the market.

In the final 72 hours of the presale, activity has spiked across all fronts. The XploraDEX Telegram is flooded with new users, Twitter mentions are trending, and high-value wallets continue to deploy capital into $XPL. This is no longer just a presale—it’s the tipping point before a historic launch.

Once the sale ends, $XPL will debut on XRPL-based DEXs at a significantly higher valuation. Platform rollout will begin immediately, starting with staking, AI beta modules, and liquidity farming. Those who acted early will gain not just token value, but first access to the most intelligent trading interface XRPL has ever seen.

Buy $XPL Token Now

This is your last call to move early, think long-term, and be part of a smarter wave of DeFi. In 72 hours, this chapter closes—and the next one belongs to those who made the leap.

Join the $XPL Presale While You Still Can: https://sale.xploradex.io

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

