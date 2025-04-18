Manhattan Associates, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 28, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Manhattan Associates, Inc. ("Manhattan Associates" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MANH) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 22, 2024 and January 28, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Manhattan Associates investors have until April 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants issued overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while simultaneously making materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing adverse facts about Manhattan Associates’ ability to accurately forecast growth in its professional services. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Manhattan Associates was either incapable of setting “responsible targets” for growth or that its services were inadequate to achieve those targets. When the truth was revealed, investors suffered damages.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

