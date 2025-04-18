Pixelle Specialty Solutions Pauses Chillicothe Mill Closure

Chillicothe, OH, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, based on a framework agreed upon today among the Company, H.I.G. Capital, and government officials, Pixelle will delay the closure of the Chillicothe, Ohio, paper mill until the end of the year. This decision follows productive discussions with leaders at the federal, state, and local levels and reflects a shared commitment to exploring sustainable, long-term solutions for the facility and its workforce.

“Pausing the closure provides us additional time to evaluate what’s possible,” said Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Pixelle Specialty Solutions. “This decision reflects a public-private partnership rooted in our shared belief that this facility, and the people who power it, deserve every opportunity to be part of something sustainable and strong moving forward.”

Among the key leaders engaged in this process is Senator Bernie Moreno, who today announced plans to establish a permanent Senate office in Chillicothe to support the mill’s future and monitor progress.



“This is a moment of optimism,” Bushnell said. “We are grateful to leaders at the city, county, state, and federal levels who came together to help us explore sustainable options for our team, this facility, and the Chillicothe community. Our commitment now is to our employees, our customers, and to doing the hard work that comes with turning this opportunity into a positive outcome.”

Pixelle will continue coordinating with its ownership group, government partners, and community leadership to define next steps and work towards a mutually agreeable solution. The Company will provide regular updates to employees, customers, and partners throughout this process.



About Pixelle Specialty Solutions

Headquartered in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC is a leading manufacturer of specialty papers, with operations in North America. Through innovation, quality, collaboration, and research and development, Pixelle – a proud American company – delivers high-performance solutions with one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the industry. For more information, please contact Pixelle at 717-225-4711 or email us at info@pixelle.com.