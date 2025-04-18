Futamura Chemical Announces NatureSphere™ - A Forest-Based Revolution in Ecosystem Conservation

NAGOYA, Japan, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futamura Chemical introduces NatureSphere™, an innovative 100% natural cellulose material designed to seamlessly return to Earth's ecosystems.

NatureSphere™ replaces conventional microplastics with forest-derived cellulose beads that biodegrade in Earth's ecosystems within weeks—not centuries like traditional plastics.

These biodegradable beads, derived from sustainably managed forests, offer industry and consumers a guilt-free alternative to plastic microbeads. Unlike synthetic alternatives, NatureSphere™ naturally degrades into water, CO₂, and biomass—whether in ocean, soil, or air—leaving no trace of microplastic pollution. This breakthrough technology aligns with global efforts to address pressing concerns about biodiversity loss and ocean degradation, while restoring nature's balance.

Harmonizing Industry with Nature

NatureSphere™ embodies a closed-loop philosophy that mirrors the natural cycle of growth and decomposition. By sourcing wood pulp from certified forests, Futamura ensures minimal ecosystem disruption while supporting reforestation. The solvent-free manufacturing process eliminates airborne toxins and water pollution, protecting plant and animal habitats while transforming routine product manufacturing into environmental stewardship. As industry faces pressure to adopt circular models, NatureSphere™ offers a scalable solution that prioritizes planetary health over resource extraction.





Green Consumers in an Era of Climate Change

With 93% of consumers now prioritizing sustainability, NatureSphere™ meets the demand for environmentally conscious products. Its rapid biodegradability supports urban green initiatives, from reducing heat islands through natural cooling to improving waterway health through toxin filtration. Futamura's 70-year legacy in compostable materials, including NatureFlex™ films, reinforces trust in our commitment to regenerative practices. "Every NatureSphere™ bead is a pledge to future generations," says Yasuo Nagae, President of Futamura. By choosing this innovative material, brands and consumers actively participate in reimagining supply chains. As industries pivot toward circular economies, Futamura's innovation combines ecological responsibility with cutting-edge functionality, offering brands a trusted solution to reduce microplastic pollution while positively impacting consumers and the world.

For media inquiries, please contact: Public Relations Department, Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. [marketing@futamuragroup.com]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f55c9a3b-e70f-4f4e-ba1e-b2620e9ed115

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46373943-89b1-42a1-9f49-1be49e50187b