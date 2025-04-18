Final Berkshire Biomedical Webinar to Spotlight Transformational Potential of COPA™ Across High-Need Conditions

Dallas, Texas, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As Berkshire Biomedical nears the close of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine , the company will host its final investor-focused webinar on Thursday, April 24, at 1:30 PM PST. The session will offer a deeper look at how Berkshire’s COPA™ (Computerized Oral Prescription Administration) technology could address urgent challenges in medication safety, adherence, and misuse across a wide range of therapeutic categories.

While Berkshire’s initial market focus for COPA will be for Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), its precision, control, and real-time connectivity may have far-reaching applications. The upcoming webinar will explore its potential use in treating chronic pain, ADHD, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and supporting post-surgical recovery, with a focus on reducing risk, improving outcomes, and enabling secure, personalized care.

John Timberlake, President and CEO of Berkshire Biomedical, will lead the discussion alongside Tom King, Senior Advisor to the Company. The speakers will also examine COPA’s potential value to clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical partners as a digital drug delivery platform for clinical trials and high-risk medications.

Attendees will hear how the COPA platform could support patients, caregivers, and care teams alike—and how its integration into clinical and commercial settings could unlock strategic partnerships, licensing, and future institutional growth opportunities.

This is the final opportunity to engage directly with company leadership before Berkshire Biomedical’s StartEngine campaign closes.

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with encrypted HIPAA-compliant cloud-based and healthcare provider-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU).

The Company’s lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the AIU upon confirmation of dual biometric identification (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment and subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as those patients have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA’s features.

As previously announced, the Company has developed COPA with the support of a $2.0 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185.

In the future, the company will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics and possible clinical applications, as well as with companies that utilize and commercialize data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

The COPA System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is not available for commercial sale.