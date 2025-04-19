Steak specialty restaurant "STEAK SUDAKU" opens its third store in Telok Ayer as its first franchise in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd., a trading company specializing in Omi beef, exports Omi beef from Shiga Prefecture to Singapore through its own business and will further spread the Omi beef brand through a wholly owned subsidiary.

OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd. (Head office: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture / CEO: Takaoki Nishino), opened its first franchise store, "STEAK SUDAKU" Telok Ayer store (3 Boon Tat St) on Monday, April 14, 2025.

[STEAK SUDAKU]

"STEAK SUDAKU" is a fast-casual restaurant with Omi beef steaks as its main product, and offers quick delivery and service. The new brand name "Sudaku" has the following meaning, and is a coined word using Chinese simplified characters that is similar in sound and meaning to the Japanese word "Sudaku (gather)".

-Xǐ: joy, enjoy

-Dá: achieve

-Jù: gather

The meaning behind "Sudaku": A place where people can gather and have fun.

[Store details]

Store name: Steak Sudaku Telok Ayer

Address: 3 Boon Tat St, Singapore 069612

Opening hours: 11:00-15:00 (last orders 14:30) 17:00-21:00 (last orders 20:30)

Opening date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Instagram: @steak_sudaku_telok_ayer

[To apply for a franchise]

Application URL: https://forms.gle/2U7hCBbxvhhZUM8Q8

[Company information]

Company name: OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.

Head office: 20 COLLYER QUAY #12-06 20 COLLYER QUAY SINGAPORE 049-319

Business: Import business, restaurant business, franchise business

RALPH POH

P.RALPH@OMIGYUCORP.CO.JP