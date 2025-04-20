NEWMONT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Newmont Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Newmont on January 31, 2025 with a Class Period from February 22, 2024 to October 23, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Newmont have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Newmont’s projected revenue outlook and ability to deliver growing gold and mineral production at its Tier 1 portfolio operations through mining and cost profile improvements; and (2) defendants provided the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Newmont, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

