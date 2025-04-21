April 21st, 2025

Change to Financial Calendar: New Publication Date for Annual Report.

Roskilde, 21st April – Photocat A/S announces a revision to its financial calendar regarding the publication of the Annual Report for the financial year 2024.

Previously, the financial calendar indicated a publication date of 23 April 2025. This date was published in error and had not been confirmed with the company’s auditors. The Annual Report will instead be published on 6 May 2025, which is in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association and consistent with previous years’ reporting timelines.

We regret any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the understanding of our shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Humle

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

Email: ka@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

