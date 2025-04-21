Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Patent Landscape Report 2024-2032 | PACS Software Segment Leads with Over 1,500 Historical Patents

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching USD 8.71 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by technological advancements in imaging, AI integration, and improved data management solutions, which enhance diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency.

Patent Landscape Report Coverage

This comprehensive report analyzes the evolving global PACS patent landscape, examining patent filings, technological innovations, and regional contributions. Segmented by component, deployment type, imaging type, and end-user, the report highlights leading innovation areas and patent activities. It details advancements by major companies like General Electric Corp. and Koninklijke Philips NV and explores jurisdictional trends across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Patent Outlook

Advancements in sensor technology, AI, and connectivity solutions drive the PACS patent landscape, improving diagnostic accuracy and personalized treatment.

Companies such as General Electric Corp. and Koninklijke Philips NV, through extensive patent filings, focus on AI integration, data security, and interoperability.

The PACS patent landscape shows significant activity in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America's stronghold in AI and blockchain-driven data management is complemented by Europe's focus on interoperability and telemedicine, and Asia-Pacific's emphasis on cost-effective, AI-enhanced imaging technologies.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS):

PACS is a medical imaging technology used primarily in healthcare to store, retrieve, and manage medical images digitally, enhancing clinical workflow efficiency through remote image analysis.

Technological advancements, especially in AI and machine learning, are driving new patent activities in the PACS domain.

The shift to healthcare digitization necessitates secure and interoperable image solutions, pushing innovation and patent filings.

Stricter regulations around medical imaging and data storage are propelling companies to develop compliant PACS solutions, resulting in a surge of patent applications.

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Patent Segmentation Analysis

Component Analysis:

Software dominates the patent landscape with continuous innovations in imaging and data management technologies.

Deployment Type Analysis:

On-cloud solutions lead due to the demand for scalable and cost-effective image storage, influencing future cloud security and integration developments.

Imaging Type Analysis:

MRI continues to lead due to advancements in imaging resolution and diagnostic capabilities.

Type Analysis:

Cardiology PACS leads in innovation driven by cardiovascular imaging advancements.

End User Analysis:

Hospitals lead with comprehensive imaging and integrated healthcare system innovations.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Patent Jurisdiction Analysis

The global patent landscape for PACS shows significant activity in the US, Europe, and Asia, each reflecting unique regional priorities:

North America's robust intellectual property framework supports ongoing innovation with a focus on AI integration and cloud solutions.

Europe drives innovation in imaging software and telemedicine through strong healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific's growing patent landscape focuses on cost-effective solutions and AI-enhanced technologies, making significant contributions to global PACS development.

Patent Profile of Key Companies

In the PACS patent landscape, key companies such as General Electric Corp. and Koninklijke Philips NV lead with innovations in imaging technology and AI integration, maintaining a competitive edge through active R&D. This detailed report is essential for understanding industry trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics within the PACS market, offering critical insights for stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

General Electric Corp.

Koninklijke Philips

Pure Storage Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

