Biosensors Global Market Report 2025: Electrochemical Biosensors Dominate with Over 70% Market Share in 2024

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosensors market is projected to surge from US$30.6 billion in 2024 to US$49.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2030. Biosensors, regarded as technological marvels, have significantly enhanced diagnostics and patient monitoring, particularly in personalized medicine and healthcare delivery. Key advancements driving this growth include the proliferation of wearable technology such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, which provide continuous health monitoring and real-time data.

Technology and Trends

Recent innovations in biosensors, notably through nanotechnology with nanoparticles and nanowires, have resulted in miniaturized and highly sensitive devices for superior detection capabilities. Multiplexed biosensors, capable of detecting multiple analytes in a single sample, are becoming invaluable for comprehensive diagnostics in areas such as cancer and infectious disease monitoring. Additionally, AI and big data analytics are increasingly integrated into biosensors, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and facilitating predictive healthcare.

Regional Market Insights

North America leads the global market due to a high incidence of chronic diseases and robust technological advancements, supported by a well-developed healthcare system and substantial government investments. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, driven by a large aging population, increasing disposable income, and improved healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India. Furthermore, R&D efforts and the application of biosensors in environmental monitoring and food toxicity assessments are gaining momentum.

Market Segmentation

Electrochemical biosensors dominate the market, accounting for over 70% of the share in 2024, buoyed by their application in glucose monitoring devices and point-of-care settings. Optical biosensors are anticipated to grow rapidly, renowned for their ultrasensitive properties suitable for early disease detection.

Product and Application Analysis

Wearable biosensors outrank non-wearables in demand and growth, celebrated for their real-time health monitoring capabilities and seamless integration with smartphone and smartwatch technologies. In medical testing, the demand for biosensors is highest for blood glucose testing, followed by cholesterol and pregnancy tests. The agricultural sector is set to witness the fastest growth in biosensor adoption, aiding in the detection of fungi, heavy metals, and pesticides, and facilitating soil disease predictions.

End-User Perspective

Point-of-Care (PoC) testing is the largest end-user segment, leveraging biosensors for precise and rapid test results across diverse medical settings. PoC's broad scope encompasses a range of tests that enhance healthcare interventions, a trend poised to accelerate with ongoing technological advances in biosensors.

Report Scope and Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of global and regional biosensor markets from 2021 to 2030, with detailed forecasts and company profiles illustrating the industry's progress and innovation landscape.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Market value in US$

Geographic Breakdown

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Technology Segments

Electrochemical

Optical

Piezoelectric

Thermal

Product Types and Applications

Non-Wearable

Wearable

Agriculture Testing

Environment Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Medical Testing

End-User Segments

Home-Based Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Research Laboratories



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 408 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AerBetic

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

AZUR Environmental

Bayer AG

bioM?rieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biosensor BV

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Broadcom

Bruker Corp

Cranfield Biotecnology Centre

Cytiva

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

DuPont Biosensor Materials

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

EG & IC Sensors, Inc.

Ercon, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlySens Incorporated

Huawei Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

Innovative Biosensors, Inc.

i-SENS, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LamdaGen Corp

LifeScan, Inc.

LifeSensors, Inc.

Masimo Corp

Medtronic Plc

Molecular Devices Corp

Molex LLC

Nanowear, Inc.

Nix Biosesnors, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Panasonic Corp

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pharmaco-Kinesis Corp

Pinnacle Technologies, Inc.

Polestar Technologies, Inc.

QTL Biodetection LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Strategic Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

TaiDoc Technology Corp

TDK Corp

TE Connectivity Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trividia Health, Inc.

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

VitalConnect

Withings SA

World Precision Instruments, Inc.

Zimmer & Peacock AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vgrqk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.