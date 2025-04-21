Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Report 2025: Strategic Partnerships Enhance Competitive Edge in Aircraft Market

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultralight and light aircraft market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size projected to rise from $7.34 billion in 2024 to $10.34 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is driven by advancements in avionics, the flourishing tourism sector, the adoption of lightweight materials, and a growing interest in recreational aviation.

The market is expected to benefit from trends such as the integration of electric and hybrid propulsion systems, enhanced safety features, and the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in military operations. For instance, in August 2024, data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted that the U.S. Department of Defense allocated $21.1 million in its budget to acquire 540 small quadcopter drones for short-range reconnaissance.

Air tourism is poised to be a significant growth driver for the market, with ultralight and light aircraft playing a critical role in providing unique aerial views and adventure touring experiences. This is supported by a substantial increase in air traffic, evidenced by the International Air Transport Association's report of a 52.4% rise in total air traffic in March 2023 compared to the previous year.

Technological advancements in lightweight construction are also shaping the market dynamics. Companies such as CubCrafters are pioneering efforts in this space with products like the Carbon Cub UL, which employs composite materials to achieve a balance between light weight and structural strength, thereby enhancing the market's competitive landscape.

Strategic partnerships are key to maintaining competitive advantage in the market. A notable collaboration was established in May 2023 between Jekta, known for its sustainable transport solutions, and Honeywell, to integrate advanced avionic and flight control systems into Jekta’s upcoming all-electric seaplane. Moreover, Textron Inc.'s acquisition of PIPISTREL d.o.o. in April 2022 further exemplifies strategic expansions aimed at enhancing capabilities in manufacturing sustainable aircraft.

Leading players in the ultralight and light aircraft market include Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., and several others, each contributing to the market's robust expansion through strategic innovations and alliances.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the major regions contributing to the market's revenue. However, regions like Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also emerging as significant markets due to increasing investments in aerospace and tourism infrastructure.

The ultralight and light aircraft segment, comprising both ultralight and light categories, utilizes materials like aluminum, composites, and titanium. These aircraft are integral to military, civil, and commercial aviation sectors, enriching the market landscape with diverse applications.

Overall, the ultralight and light aircraft market is characterized by its integration of technological advancements and strategic partnerships, propelling it towards a promising future within the aerospace industry.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft

Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft Technology: CTOL, VTOL

CTOL, VTOL Propulsion: Electric or Hybrid, Conventional

Electric or Hybrid, Conventional Application: Civil and Commercial, Military

Subsegments Covered:

Ultralight Aircraft: Fixed-Wing Ultralights, Powered Parachutes, Weight-Shift Control Aircraft

Light Aircraft: Single-Engine Pistons, Light Sport Aircraft (LSA), Multi-Engine Piston Aircraft, Turboprop Aircraft

Key Companies Mentioned: Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., TECNAM Costruzioni Aeronautiche S.p.A., Cirrus Design Corporation

Countries & Regions: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



