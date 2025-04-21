Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Report 2025 | Cloud-Based Surge: Sustainability Software Transforms Energy-Saving Practices

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainability and energy management software market is expanding at an impressive rate, predicted to climb from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This surge is fueled by corporate sustainability efforts, regulatory compliance requirements, and heightened awareness of climate change. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach $2.82 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.6%, driven by the demand for transparency and sustainability in supply chains, evolving ESG standards, and digital advancements such as IoT integration.

Investments in environmental, health & safety (EH&S) and sustainability software are essential drivers of this market's future growth, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing costs. For example, ArcelorMittal’s $1.8 billion investment in its French steelmaking operations aims for a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions, showcasing how sustainability software can support significant environmental impact.

Government initiatives targeting energy efficiency are also propelling market expansion. These initiatives provide financial incentives to adopt sustainability software, boosting their demand in response to evolving regulatory standards. Notable is the UK's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, a $1.37 billion fund aimed at driving decarbonization and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Leading market players are advancing energy storage software platforms to gain a competitive edge. FlexGen Power Systems Inc. introduced HybridOS 11, a software platform that enhances energy storage performance and integration with renewable sources. This digital solution exemplifies innovation by incorporating real-time data and machine learning for optimized performance management.

Furthermore, ABB Ltd. developed ABB Ability OPTIMAX, an energy management system for the green hydrogen industry, aiming to reduce production costs through comprehensive energy consumption insights. The acquisition of Wattics by EnergyCAP in 2022 further highlights the strategic enhancements being made in this sector, providing advanced analytics for achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The market landscape includes prominent companies such as Accuvio Inc., IBM, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and many more, with North America remaining the largest region in this space. The global reach of this market extends across regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, with countries including the USA, China, and Germany prominently involved.

Sustainability and energy management software offers automated solutions to monitor, analyze, and regulate energy usage across various industries, including automotive, construction, and pharmaceuticals. These platforms significantly contribute to energy optimization and compliance management, addressing the needs of modern enterprises aiming for sustainable operation.

Comprehensive market research reports deliver in-depth analysis, statistics, and future scenario projections, ensuring stakeholders have the insights needed to thrive in this dynamic industry. The market value is based on revenues generated by sales and services related to sustainability software, representing a promising sector poised for continued growth and innovation.

The global market report addresses critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for sustainability and energy management software. It also explores the market's connection to the broader economy, demographic influences, and comparable markets, while identifying key forces that will drive future developments. The report encompasses the following areas:

Market characteristics, size, and growth—detailing the historical ($b) and forecasted market sizes by geography, sub-markets, and more.

Impact analysis of major market factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation, interest rates, and COVID-19.

Comprehensive regional and country analyses, focusing on market size, historic, and forecast growth.

A competitive landscape overview, featuring market shares, key players, and significant financial deals shaping the market.

A section on trends and recovery strategies, guiding companies on potential growth avenues post-crisis.

Market Scope:

Software Types: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Modules: Utility Data Management, Carbon Reporting, Sustainability Reporting, Energy Optimization, Facility and Asset Management, Compliance Management

End Users: Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Utilities and Energy

Subsegments: SaaS, Multi-Tenant, Hybrid Cloud, Enterprise Installations, Customizable Solutions, Legacy Systems

Key Companies Featured: Accuvio Inc., Ecova Inc., Enablon North America Corp., Envizi Pty Ltd., Figbytes Inc. Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The report also includes five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast, covering market size ratios and growth in relation to related markets, GDP, and per capita expenditure. A wealth of data segmentation along country and regional lines is included to facilitate precise analysis. The format ensures accessibility via PDF, Word, or Excel Data Dashboard.





