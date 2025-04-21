AI in Weather Prediction Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of AccuWeather, Jupiter Intelligence, DTN, Understory, WeatherFlow, Open Climate Fix, Atmo, Climavision and more

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Weather Prediction Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in weather prediction market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period to be worth US$891.392 million in 2030 from US$608.913 million in 2025.

The demand for AI-driven weather forecasting technology is on the rise as various business sectors seek precise and reliable weather predictions. Current industry trends emphasize enhancing both the precision and speed of forecasts. These systems leverage data from satellites, weather stations, and sensors to identify intricate patterns that refine future weather estimates. Deep learning algorithms and neural networks play a crucial role in improving weather predictions, offering accurate insights into temperatures, rainfall, and severe weather events. AI technology enables predictions tailored to specific streets and neighborhoods, aiding city planning, road management, and farming practices.

Growth Drivers in the AI Weather Prediction Market:

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events is a significant driver. As the global incidence of severe weather phenomena such as intense hurricanes, floods, and droughts rises, the accuracy of weather forecasts becomes paramount. AI systems, by processing extensive datasets, enhance prediction quality, enabling emergency services to better prepare for and respond to disasters. For example, data from the European Environment Agency in 2024 indicated that Europe experienced between 85,000 and 145,000 deaths and incurred half a trillion euros in economic damages due to extreme weather events over the past four decades.

Geographical Outlook:

The AI in Weather Prediction market exhibits diverse growth patterns across different regions:

North America: This region leads the market due to its advanced technology adoption, supportive government policies, and substantial demand for accurate weather data from the agriculture and energy sectors. AI enhances the efficiency and accuracy of renewable energy systems, contributing to improved power generation.

This region leads the market due to its advanced technology adoption, supportive government policies, and substantial demand for accurate weather data from the agriculture and energy sectors. AI enhances the efficiency and accuracy of renewable energy systems, contributing to improved power generation. South America: While still trailing other regions in development, South America is expected to expand its AI weather prediction sector. Significant market growth opportunities exist through improvements in agricultural efficiency facilitated by enhanced forecasting.

While still trailing other regions in development, South America is expected to expand its AI weather prediction sector. Significant market growth opportunities exist through improvements in agricultural efficiency facilitated by enhanced forecasting. Europe: Notable market expansion is anticipated across Europe, with countries like Germany, the UK, and Italy benefiting from their investments in renewable energy. Increased investment in advanced weather forecasting technology by public safety authorities and economic institutions drives further advancements.

Notable market expansion is anticipated across Europe, with countries like Germany, the UK, and Italy benefiting from their investments in renewable energy. Increased investment in advanced weather forecasting technology by public safety authorities and economic institutions drives further advancements. Middle East and Africa: This region demonstrates rapid growth in AI weather prediction driven by improvements in advanced disaster management systems. Governments are investing heavily in creating advanced warning systems for natural disasters, creating significant business opportunities.

This region demonstrates rapid growth in AI weather prediction driven by improvements in advanced disaster management systems. Governments are investing heavily in creating advanced warning systems for natural disasters, creating significant business opportunities. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in AI-based forecasting as businesses increase their investments in digital weather forecasting technologies, particularly in the retail and agricultural sectors in countries like China and India. In November 2024, India's Ministry of Earth Sciences announced its decision to integrate AI technology into weather and climate forecasting systems to enhance accuracy and system performance.

Reasons for buying this report::

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Featured

Tomorrow.io (ClimaCell)

Google

IBM

AccuWeather

Microsoft

Nvidia

Jupiter Intelligence

DTN

Understory

WeatherFlow

Open Climate Fix

Atmo Inc.

Climavision

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $608.91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $891.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

AI In Weather Prediction Market is analyzed into the following segments:



By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Others

By Services

Weather Forecasting

Climate Modeling

Severe Weather Prediction

Others

By End-User

Aviation

Marine

Agriculture

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfez6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.