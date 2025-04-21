Screen Less Display Market Outlook to 2029: Europe's Medical Aesthetics Segment Drives Screenless Display Innovation

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screen Less Display Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the global screenless display market reached a milestone with a valuation of USD 3 billion, driven by advancements in holographic and retinal display technologies. The rising demand for immersive and interactive experiences in sectors like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics has been key to this growth.

Leading market players include Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., BAE Systems, and Avegant Corporation, all recognized for pioneering screenless display solutions. In 2024, Microsoft further expanded its Azure AI offerings by integrating AI models from OpenAI, Meta, and others, alongside updates to its own Phi-3 models, catering to diverse needs regarding cost, latency, and design.



Current Market Analysis

North America stands as the dominant region in the screenless display market, supported by its advanced tech infrastructure and substantial R&D investments. Innovations such as Sony's Spatial Reality Display, notable for offering glasses-free 3D viewing, underscore the region's leadership. By 2023, North America commanded over 35% of the educational screenless display market, valued at approximately $4.1 billion, fueled by AR and VR integration in education.

Meanwhile, Europe is emerging as a promising region in medical aesthetics due to its advanced healthcare systems and substantial investments, with Germany leading. A significant portion of Europe's population is over the age of 65, driving demand for aesthetic treatments.



The United States continues to lead in the global medical aesthetics market, enhanced by its technological advancements and robust R&D efforts. Since 2018, over USD 3.6 billion has been invested globally, with U.S. companies like Galderma raising significant sums. The market's progress is marked by high consumer interest and a rigorous FDA regulatory framework.



Market Segmentation

The screenless display market is segmented by technology type, application, and end-user. In terms of technology, the market is divided into visual image, retinal projection, and synaptic interface. Visual images, due to their cost-effectiveness, dominate this segment. Applications are categorized into holographic, head-up, and head-mounted displays, with holographic displays leading in value. End-user segmentation includes healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics, with healthcare taking the lead due to the growing need for advanced visualization tools.



Competitive Landscape

Microsoft's selection of Lumen in 2024 to enhance network capacity demonstrates their commitment to meeting AI-driven data demands. Simultaneously, Avegant Corporation's partnership with Vuzix aims to develop AI-enabled smart glasses. EON Reality launched EON-XR 9.9, introducing groundbreaking features for educational technology through AI avatars and enhanced knowledge systems.



Industry Analysis

The screenless display market's growth is driven by its high adoption rate, particularly in automotive and aerospace for heads-up displays. The rise of wearable devices and smart glasses further amplifies demand.

Meta's collaboration with EssilorLuxottica for Ray-Ban Stories epitomizes this trend. However, the sector faces challenges due to limited content availability and technical hurdles. Despite these challenges, anticipated growth in healthcare and education, alongside expansion in consumer electronics, indicates a promising future for screenless displays by 2029.

