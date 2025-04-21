Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Report 2025: North America Leads Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market as Demand for Early Detection Grows

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prenatal DNA sequencing market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $5.3 billion by 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This surge is fueled by increased consumer demand for early detection, rising maternal age and associated pregnancy risks, along with enhanced public health initiatives and regulatory support.

Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in data analysis, leading to improved accuracy and reliability of non-invasive testing methods. Industry trends point to significant research and development efforts, alongside ethical and regulatory considerations, that are shaping the market. The integration of precision medicine and prenatal genetic counseling is further enhancing the applicability of DNA sequencing.

The rise in cancer prevalence is a notable factor boosting the market, as prenatal DNA sequencing aids in detecting fetal aneuploidy and potential cancer susceptibility. With cancer cases increasing from 1,898,160 in 2021 to 1,958,310 in 2023, the demand for such testing has grown substantially.

Moreover, an increasing birth rate is further propelling market expansion. For instance, the United States recorded a 1% increase in registered births in 2023, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating a parallel rise in demand for genetic testing during childbirth planning.

Innovation remains a pivotal trend, with companies like Juno Diagnostics, Inc. launching noninvasive prenatal screening tests such as "Hazel," which can be conducted as early as nine weeks into pregnancy. Such developments highlight the trend towards safer, more precise prenatal diagnostic tools.

Strategic partnerships are also prominent in this sector, aimed at enhancing technology integration and market reach. BillionToOne's collaboration with a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary for the AZALEA Phase 3 clinical trial is a prime example, focusing on screening for severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

Acquisitions, such as Myriad Genetics, Inc.'s purchase of Gateway Genomics, LLC, further exemplify strategic moves to expand product portfolios and strengthen market positions, particularly in women's health and personalized genetic testing.

Leading companies in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., and others, actively shaping the competitive landscape through innovative solutions and strategic collaborations.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, with significant activity also noted in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Prenatal DNA sequencing is instrumental in detecting fetal disorders, helping to address genetic diseases such as Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis. This technology is utilized across various sectors, including academic and clinical research, hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry, reflecting its broad applicability and growing importance.

The market research report on prenatal DNA sequencing provides comprehensive insights into market size, trends, and opportunities, offering a detailed analysis of current and future industry scenarios. The report covers all relevant data necessary for understanding the market dynamics and making informed business decisions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Characteristics



3. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market - Macro Economic Scenario





5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Genetic Diseases

Nonhereditary Diseases

6.2. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hemophilia

Down Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Autism

DiGeorgre Syndrome

AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome)

Cancer

Other Applications

6.3. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

6.4. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Genetic Diseases, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Monogenic Disorders

Chromosomal Abnormalities

6.5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nonhereditary Diseases, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Maternal Health Conditions

7. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Segmentation by Type

8.3. Segmentation by Application

8.4. Segmentation by End User



9. China Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



10. India Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



11. Japan Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



12. Australia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



13. Indonesia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



14. South Korea Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



15. Western Europe Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



16. UK Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



17. Germany Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



18. France Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



19. Italy Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



20. Spain Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



21. Eastern Europe Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



22. Russia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



23. North America Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



24. USA Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



25. Canada Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



26. South America Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



27. Brazil Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



28. Middle East Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



29. Africa Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



30. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



31. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



32. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



34. Recent Developments in the Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market



35. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies







Companies Featured



Some of the major companies featured in this Prenatal DNA Sequencing market report include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Invitae Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Genewiz LLC

10x Genomics Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Centrillion Technology Holdings Corp.

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

GeneDx Inc.

Genoma SA

Helix OpCo LLC

Igenomix S.L.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.





