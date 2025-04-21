Shrimp Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025 - Health Consciousness Drives Expansion in Shrimp Market Amid Rising Global Demand

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shrimp Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shrimp market has experienced robust growth and continues to expand its reach across various segments and regions. In 2024, the market size will increase from $60.29 billion to $64.56 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This expansion is driven by multiple factors, such as increasing global seafood consumption, a rising demand for high-protein diets, and improved cold chain logistics.

Forecasts indicate the market will grow to $83.91 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This surge is attributed to the rise of organic and antibiotic-free shrimp production, heightened health consciousness, and a growing preference for frozen and processed shrimp options. Emerging trends include adopting recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in shrimp farming, and innovations in aquaculture technologies.

Health consciousness is a significant driver in the shrimp market's growth. With a rising incidence of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and heart disease, consumers are opting for healthier dietary choices. Shrimp, known for its low-calorie, high-protein content and rich supply of essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, is increasingly favored by health-conscious individuals. A 2022 survey by the International Food Information Council found that 52% of American adults followed a specific diet, underscoring the trend toward healthier eating habits.

Advanced technologies are transforming the shrimp industry, with leading companies focusing on real-time AI analytics to enhance production efficiency and monitor shrimp health. In March 2022, Umitron, a Singapore-based company, launched Umitron Eagle, an AI-based analytics solution for shrimp farming. This technology provides real-time insights to optimize feeding strategies and improve operational performance.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the industry landscape. In September 2022, Gold River Productions Inc. acquired Trans American Aquaculture LLC. This acquisition enhances Gold River's shrimp production capabilities and genetic expertise, supporting growth in domestic and international markets.

Key players in the shrimp market include Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Clearwater Seafoods LP, Thai Union Group PCL, and Nippon Suisan Kaisha. The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market, but Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region.

Markets Covered:

By Form: Green or Head-Off; Green or Head-On; Peeled; Cooked; Breaded; Other Forms

By Species: L. Vannamei; Trachipenaeus Curvirostris; Pleoticus Muelleri; P. Monodon; Acetes Japonicus; Pandalus Borealis; P. Chinensis; Other Species

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets; Convenience Stores; Specialty Stores; Online Sales Channels

By Application: Food; Pharmaceutical; Cosmetics; Industrial; Biotechnology

By End-User: Residential; Commercial

Subsegments:

By Green or Head-Off: Whole Shrimp; Tail-on Shrimp; Tail-Off Shrimp

By Green or Head-On: Whole Shrimp; Peeled Shrimp

By Peeled: Peeled Tail-On Shrimp; Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp

By Cooked: Boiled Shrimp; Grilled Shrimp; Steamed Shrimp

By Breaded: Breaded Shrimp; Breaded Shrimp

By Other Forms: Shrimp Chips; Shrimp Paste; Shrimp Powder

Key Companies Profiled: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods), Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Clearwater Seafoods LP, Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Nissui), Thai Union Group PCL.

Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Format: The report offers market performance ratios, GDP contributions, expenditure per capita, and data segmentation by country and region, all delivered in PDF, Word, and an Excel Data Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $83.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Shrimp market report include:

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods)

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Clearwater Seafoods LP

Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Nissui)

Thai Union Group PCL

Pacific Seafood

High Liner Foods Inc.

Royal Greenland A/S

Minh Phu Seafood Corporation

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited

Beaver Street Fisheries Inc.

Surapon Foods Public Company Limited

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Devi Fisheries Ltd.

Mazzetta Company LLC

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Aqua Star

The Waterbase Limited

Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.

Seattle Shrimp & Seafood

Nordic Seafood A/S

SSF Limited

BMR Groups

Falcon Marine Exports

Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd.

