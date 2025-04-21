Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025: Major Players Unveil Advanced Solutions to Enhance Emergency Communication

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is witnessing robust growth, expected to escalate from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $7.62 billion by 2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. Beyond recent expansions influenced by regulatory mandates and infrastructure advancements, projections suggest a leap to $21.25 billion by 2029, spurred by a 29.2% CAGR. Key growth drivers include government initiatives, demand for enhanced connectivity, and energy-efficient solutions.

Significant trends driving market expansion comprise the integration of multiband and multitechnology DAS, greater adoption of first responder networks, and the shift toward 5G networks. Technological advancements are pivotal, exemplified by PROSE Technologies' launch of a new Active DAS system suited for 5G, underlining ongoing innovation in the sector.

Smart city development, leveraging distributed antenna systems, is markedly shaping market dynamics. By June 2022, India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs reported that thousands of smart city projects reached completion, with projections suggesting US smart cities could generate an economic impact of $20 trillion by 2026. Concurrently, the IoT's rising adoption significantly catalyzes market expansion, as demonstrated by the GSM Association's forecast of over 23 billion IoT connections by 2025.

Notably, technological enhancements are being prioritized by market leaders. In October 2022, PROSE Technologies showcased a 5G-focused DAS system in Mumbai, boosting indoor coverage and user connectivity. Such innovations indicate a strong industry commitment to reducing latency and enhancing connectivity through advanced solutions.

In addition to technological pursuits, companies are introducing advanced public safety solutions to maintain competitive advantage. Advanced RF Technologies Inc. (ADRF), for instance, launched the FiRe Series hybrid wireless solution in March 2023, which integrates a channelized repeater with a signal source and fiber DAS Head End, reinforcing emergency communication networks.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the industry landscape, as evidenced by Star Solutions’ acquisition of BTI Wireless in September 2022, expanding its wireless and radio access network portfolio.

Leading companies in this market include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others. North America leads in market size, with extensive regional coverage including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The market is segmented by sales of active DAS components like jumpers, racks, and connectors. Comprehensive reports are available, offering insights into global market size, growth trends, and competitive dynamics essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the public safety in-building wireless DAS system industry.

Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025 provides key insights and data for strategists, marketers, and senior executives looking to navigate the evolving market landscape. The report highlights the robust growth of the industry, offering a comprehensive guide to trends shaping the market for the next decade and beyond.



Key Market Coverage Areas:

Types: Antennas, Cabling, DAS Headend and Remote Unit, Repeater.

Services: Professional Services, Managed Services.

Business Models: Carrier, Enterprise, Host.

Applications: Office Buildings, Education Institutes, Malls and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Religious Complex, Hospitality.

Antennas: Omni-Directional, Directional.

Cabling: Fiber Optic, Coaxial.

DAS Headend and Remote Units: Headend Units, Remote Units.

Repeaters: Signal Repeaters, Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.2% Regions Covered Global

The report covers significant geographies, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. The time series spans five years of historical data and provides a ten-year forecast.





