Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025: Major Players Unveil Advanced Solutions to Enhance Emergency Communication

The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to rise from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $21.25 billion in 2029, driven by regulatory mandates, smart city developments, IoT adoption, and technological advancements. Key trends include first responder networks, 5G integration, and advanced public safety solutions. Major players like Advanced RF Technologies and PROSE Technologies lead innovations, enhancing market presence. North America is the largest region for this market, fueled by infrastructure development and smart city projects.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is witnessing robust growth, expected to escalate from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $7.62 billion by 2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. Beyond recent expansions influenced by regulatory mandates and infrastructure advancements, projections suggest a leap to $21.25 billion by 2029, spurred by a 29.2% CAGR. Key growth drivers include government initiatives, demand for enhanced connectivity, and energy-efficient solutions.

Significant trends driving market expansion comprise the integration of multiband and multitechnology DAS, greater adoption of first responder networks, and the shift toward 5G networks. Technological advancements are pivotal, exemplified by PROSE Technologies' launch of a new Active DAS system suited for 5G, underlining ongoing innovation in the sector.

Smart city development, leveraging distributed antenna systems, is markedly shaping market dynamics. By June 2022, India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs reported that thousands of smart city projects reached completion, with projections suggesting US smart cities could generate an economic impact of $20 trillion by 2026. Concurrently, the IoT's rising adoption significantly catalyzes market expansion, as demonstrated by the GSM Association's forecast of over 23 billion IoT connections by 2025.

Notably, technological enhancements are being prioritized by market leaders. In October 2022, PROSE Technologies showcased a 5G-focused DAS system in Mumbai, boosting indoor coverage and user connectivity. Such innovations indicate a strong industry commitment to reducing latency and enhancing connectivity through advanced solutions.

In addition to technological pursuits, companies are introducing advanced public safety solutions to maintain competitive advantage. Advanced RF Technologies Inc. (ADRF), for instance, launched the FiRe Series hybrid wireless solution in March 2023, which integrates a channelized repeater with a signal source and fiber DAS Head End, reinforcing emergency communication networks.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the industry landscape, as evidenced by Star Solutions’ acquisition of BTI Wireless in September 2022, expanding its wireless and radio access network portfolio.

Leading companies in this market include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others. North America leads in market size, with extensive regional coverage including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The market is segmented by sales of active DAS components like jumpers, racks, and connectors. Comprehensive reports are available, offering insights into global market size, growth trends, and competitive dynamics essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the public safety in-building wireless DAS system industry.

Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025 provides key insights and data for strategists, marketers, and senior executives looking to navigate the evolving market landscape. The report highlights the robust growth of the industry, offering a comprehensive guide to trends shaping the market for the next decade and beyond.

Key Market Coverage Areas:

  • Types: Antennas, Cabling, DAS Headend and Remote Unit, Repeater.
  • Services: Professional Services, Managed Services.
  • Business Models: Carrier, Enterprise, Host.
  • Applications: Office Buildings, Education Institutes, Malls and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Religious Complex, Hospitality.
Subsegments and Equipment:
  • Antennas: Omni-Directional, Directional.
  • Cabling: Fiber Optic, Coaxial.
  • DAS Headend and Remote Units: Headend Units, Remote Units.
  • Repeaters: Signal Repeaters, Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs).
Key Players: Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., Commscope Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc.

The report covers significant geographies, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. The time series spans five years of historical data and provides a ten-year forecast.


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$7.62 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$21.25 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate29.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Characteristics

3. Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Trends and Strategies

4. Market Impact: Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and COVID-19 Recovery

5. Global Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework
5.1. PESTEL Analysis
5.2. End Use Industries Analysis
5.3. Market Growth Rate
5.4. Historic Market Size and Growth
5.5. Forecast Market Size and Growth
5.6. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Market Segmentation
6.1. Segmentation by Type
6.2. Segmentation by Service
6.3. Segmentation by Business Model
6.4. Segmentation by Application

7. Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Market
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Segmentation by Type, Service, and Business Model

9. China Market

10. India Market

11. Japan Market

12. Australia Market

13. Indonesia Market

14. South Korea Market

15. Western Europe Market

16. UK Market

17. Germany Market

18. France Market

19. Italy Market

20. Spain Market

21. Eastern Europe Market

22. Russia Market

23. North America Market

24. USA Market

25. Canada Market

26. South America Market

27. Brazil Market

28. Middle East Market

29. Africa Market

30. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

31. Other Major and Innovative Companies

32. Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

34. Recent Developments

35. High Potential Countries, Segments, and Strategies


Companies Featured

Some of the major companies featured in this Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System market report include:

  • Alcatel-Lucent SA
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Commscope Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Anixter International Inc.
  • Cobham Limited
  • Corning Incorporated
  • TE Connectivity Limited
  • Harris Communications
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Belden Incorporated
  • Nexans SA
  • Amphenol Corporation
  • Advanced RF Technologies Inc.
  • John Mezzalingua Associates LLC
  • HUBER+SUHNER AG
  • Viavi Solutions Inc.
  • Westell Technologies Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • PCTEL Inc.
  • Galtronics Corporation Ltd.
  • Zinwave Limited
  • SOLiD Technologies LLC
  • dB Engineering LLC
  • Boingo Wireless Inc.
  • Baicells Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Trilogy Communications Ltd.
  • Ethertronics Inc.
  • Dali Wireless Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kswmoi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Homeland Defense
                            
                            
                                In Building Wireless
                            
                            
                                Public Safety
                            
                            
                                Public Safety Radio
                            
                            
                                Wireless Antenna
                            
                            
                                Wireless Telecommunications 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading