Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025: Major Players Unveil Advanced Solutions to Enhance Emergency Communication

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is witnessing robust growth, expected to escalate from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $7.62 billion by 2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. Beyond recent expansions influenced by regulatory mandates and infrastructure advancements, projections suggest a leap to $21.25 billion by 2029, spurred by a 29.2% CAGR. Key growth drivers include government initiatives, demand for enhanced connectivity, and energy-efficient solutions.
Significant trends driving market expansion comprise the integration of multiband and multitechnology DAS, greater adoption of first responder networks, and the shift toward 5G networks. Technological advancements are pivotal, exemplified by PROSE Technologies' launch of a new Active DAS system suited for 5G, underlining ongoing innovation in the sector.
Smart city development, leveraging distributed antenna systems, is markedly shaping market dynamics. By June 2022, India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs reported that thousands of smart city projects reached completion, with projections suggesting US smart cities could generate an economic impact of $20 trillion by 2026. Concurrently, the IoT's rising adoption significantly catalyzes market expansion, as demonstrated by the GSM Association's forecast of over 23 billion IoT connections by 2025.
Notably, technological enhancements are being prioritized by market leaders. In October 2022, PROSE Technologies showcased a 5G-focused DAS system in Mumbai, boosting indoor coverage and user connectivity. Such innovations indicate a strong industry commitment to reducing latency and enhancing connectivity through advanced solutions.
In addition to technological pursuits, companies are introducing advanced public safety solutions to maintain competitive advantage. Advanced RF Technologies Inc. (ADRF), for instance, launched the FiRe Series hybrid wireless solution in March 2023, which integrates a channelized repeater with a signal source and fiber DAS Head End, reinforcing emergency communication networks.
Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the industry landscape, as evidenced by Star Solutions’ acquisition of BTI Wireless in September 2022, expanding its wireless and radio access network portfolio.
Leading companies in this market include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others. North America leads in market size, with extensive regional coverage including Asia-Pacific and Europe.
The market is segmented by sales of active DAS components like jumpers, racks, and connectors. Comprehensive reports are available, offering insights into global market size, growth trends, and competitive dynamics essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the public safety in-building wireless DAS system industry.
Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Report 2025 provides key insights and data for strategists, marketers, and senior executives looking to navigate the evolving market landscape. The report highlights the robust growth of the industry, offering a comprehensive guide to trends shaping the market for the next decade and beyond.
Key Market Coverage Areas:
- Types: Antennas, Cabling, DAS Headend and Remote Unit, Repeater.
- Services: Professional Services, Managed Services.
- Business Models: Carrier, Enterprise, Host.
- Applications: Office Buildings, Education Institutes, Malls and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Religious Complex, Hospitality.
- Antennas: Omni-Directional, Directional.
- Cabling: Fiber Optic, Coaxial.
- DAS Headend and Remote Units: Headend Units, Remote Units.
- Repeaters: Signal Repeaters, Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs).
The report covers significant geographies, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. The time series spans five years of historical data and provides a ten-year forecast.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$21.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Characteristics
3. Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System Market Trends and Strategies
4. Market Impact: Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and COVID-19 Recovery
5. Global Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework
5.1. PESTEL Analysis
5.2. End Use Industries Analysis
5.3. Market Growth Rate
5.4. Historic Market Size and Growth
5.5. Forecast Market Size and Growth
5.6. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Market Segmentation
6.1. Segmentation by Type
6.2. Segmentation by Service
6.3. Segmentation by Business Model
6.4. Segmentation by Application
7. Regional and Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Market
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Segmentation by Type, Service, and Business Model
9. China Market
10. India Market
11. Japan Market
12. Australia Market
13. Indonesia Market
14. South Korea Market
15. Western Europe Market
16. UK Market
17. Germany Market
18. France Market
19. Italy Market
20. Spain Market
21. Eastern Europe Market
22. Russia Market
23. North America Market
24. USA Market
25. Canada Market
26. South America Market
27. Brazil Market
28. Middle East Market
29. Africa Market
30. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
31. Other Major and Innovative Companies
32. Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions
34. Recent Developments
35. High Potential Countries, Segments, and Strategies
Companies Featured
Some of the major companies featured in this Public Safety in Building Wireless DAS System market report include:
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- AT&T Inc.
- Commscope Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Anixter International Inc.
- Cobham Limited
- Corning Incorporated
- TE Connectivity Limited
- Harris Communications
- Nokia Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Belden Incorporated
- Nexans SA
- Amphenol Corporation
- Advanced RF Technologies Inc.
- John Mezzalingua Associates LLC
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Westell Technologies Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- PCTEL Inc.
- Galtronics Corporation Ltd.
- Zinwave Limited
- SOLiD Technologies LLC
- dB Engineering LLC
- Boingo Wireless Inc.
- Baicells Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Trilogy Communications Ltd.
- Ethertronics Inc.
- Dali Wireless Inc.
