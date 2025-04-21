Selenium Market Analysis Report 2025: Global Population Growth Boosting Demand for Selenium in Health and Nutrition Sectors

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selenium Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global selenium market is poised for robust growth, with its size projected to expand from $0.45 billion in 2024 to $0.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth is mainly driven by its applications in metallurgy, glass manufacturing, the photovoltaic industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and health supplements. The market is anticipated to reach $0.72 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%, supported by developments in the semiconductor industry, biotechnology, renewable energy, and a surge in demand for animal feed supplements, metal alloys, and the steel industry.

The selenium market expansion is significantly influenced by escalating mining activities in Eastern Europe and its essential role in manufacturing soda-lime-silica and container glass. A reported 1% increase in Brazil's mining production in March 2022 highlights this trend. The continuing rise in the global population further fuels selenium demand, vital for human health and nutrition. According to the United Nations, the world population is expected to grow from 8 billion to 9.7 billion by 2050, intensifying selenium's demand in food manufacturing and dietary supplements.

Key industry players are investing in new mining facilities to boost selenium production. Kazakhmys Progress LLP, in collaboration with Russian scientists, has developed a novel method for producing high-purity selenium. Their plant in Balkhash has an annual capacity of 75 tons, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly production method than traditional processes. By targeting both domestic and international markets, this initiative aims to meet a wide array of consumer needs globally.

Prominent companies in the selenium market include American Elements Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., and Umicore S.A., among others. The largest selenium market region in 2024 was Eastern Europe, with other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries featured in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Inorganic Selenium; Organic Selenium

By Mining Type: Underground Mining; Surface Mining

By Equipment: Excavator; Robotic Truck; Driller and Breaker; Load Haul Dump; Other Equipment

Subsegments: Inorganic: Selenium Dioxide, Sodium Selenite, Sodium Selenate | Organic: Selenomethionine, Selenocysteine, Selenium-Enriched Yeast

Key Companies Profiled: American Elements Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Umicore S.A.

Geographies Covered: Comprehensive coverage across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Spanning five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Insights: Ratios of market size and growth to GDP and related markets, including expenditure per capita, with detailed segmentation data available in PDF, Word, and Excel Dashboard formats.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

