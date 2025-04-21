AI Inference Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Case Studies of Intel, Siemens Healthineers, Nvidia, Eleuther AI

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Inference Market by Compute (GPU, CPU, FPGA), Memory (DDR, HBM), Network (NIC/Network Adapters, Interconnect), Deployment (on-Premises, Cloud, Edge), Application (Generative AI, Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI Inference market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 106.15 billion by 2025, reaching USD 254.98 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.2% during the period. This growth is propelled by increased data generation due to ubiquitous connected devices, social media, and digital transformations. Efficient inference systems are necessary to analyze this data to provide real-time insights, keeping businesses competitive and responsive.

The demand for AI inference is bolstered by the need for personalized user experiences, especially in recommendation systems across e-commerce and content platforms. Regulatory demands in healthcare and finance further push organizations towards AI inference adoption for tasks like fraud detection and diagnostics, ensuring accuracy and scalability.

Machine Learning Segment Dominance in 2024

The Machine Learning segment is expected to hold a significant market share. Driven by its extensive applications across industries, machine learning, especially deep learning and reinforcement learning algorithms, require substantial computational resources. High-performance GPUs, TPUs, and AI accelerators are crucial for deploying these models effectively.

Tech giants such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure are advancing their AI offerings to support complex ML models. Recent innovations, like Gcore's "Inference at the Edge", showcase low-latency AI processing capabilities using strategically placed nodes equipped with NVIDIA L40S GPUs. Such developments highlight machine learning's stronghold in the AI inference market.

Enterprise Segment Growth Projections

The enterprise sector is poised for high CAGR growth, driven by AI solutions enhancing operational efficiency and customer personalization. Enterprises leverage AI across domains like customer service, supply chain optimization, and predictive analytics. The collaboration between Nutanix and NVIDIA exemplifies advancements in generative AI adoption, facilitating scalable GenAI deployments both centrally and at the edge.

Asia Pacific Market Expansion

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, supported by investments in AI infrastructure from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Nvidia's strategic partnerships in India, such as with Yotta and E2E Networks, aim to bolster AI technologies and foster AI inference, aiding startups through innovative accelerator programs.

Prominent market players include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, SK HYNIX, Samsung, and others. Emerging companies like Mythic, Blaize, Groq, Inc., and SAPEON Inc. are also crucial to the AI Inference market's dynamic landscape.

Research Coverage and Benefits

This report categorizes the AI Inference market by compute, memory, network, deployment, application, and region. It outlines key drivers, challenges, and opportunities, along with leadership mapping and competitive landscape analysis.

Key Insights Provided:

Analysis of drivers influencing AI inference growth, such as edge processing needs and enhanced GPU capabilities.

Product development and innovation insights, including emerging technologies and AI services.

Market growth and expansion opportunities across varied regions.

New product and service diversification, uncovering untapped geographies and recent developments.

In-depth competitive assessment of key market participants and their strategies.

