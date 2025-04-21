Vetronics Market Report 2025: Vetronics Market to Reach $4.96 Billion by 2029 at 5.5% CAGR

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vetronics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vetronics market is experiencing steady growth, with the market size projected to increase from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as modernization of military vehicles, heightened security needs, and demand for network-centric warfare solutions. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.96 billion at a CAGR of 5.5%, underpinned by rising defense budgets and technological innovations like multifunctional displays and the development of autonomous vehicles.

Key market trends include the integration of advanced electronics, AI and machine learning, and the shift towards digitalization and sensor fusion. The growing focus on military and defense services, prompted by increased geopolitical tensions and terrorist activities, is further propelling market expansion. For instance, Rheinmetall's production of Boxer vehicles for Australia underscores the ongoing investments in next-generation combat vehicles.

The expansion of defense budgets is a significant catalyst for market growth. Enhanced financial resources enable the modernization of military vehicles with advanced vetronics systems, crucial for improving communication and operational efficiency. The U.S. defense spending, which increased by $71 billion from 2021 to 2022, exemplifies this trend. Additionally, technological advancements like wireless communications and vehicle modernization initiatives are reshaping the vetronics landscape.

In the competitive arena, companies are focusing on developing high-performance computing solutions for military environments. A notable example is Kontron AG's DARC VX208, a rugged mission computer system introduced in May 2022, optimized for harsh military and aerospace conditions. This system features advanced processing and communication technologies, offering optional NVIDIA or AMD GPU modules for enhanced capabilities.

Rheinmetall's acquisition of Loc Performance in August 2024 for USD 950 million, aiming to strengthen its position in the U.S. defense market, highlights strategic moves within the industry. This acquisition supports Rheinmetall's ambitions to secure significant U.S. Army vehicle program orders, valued at over USD 60 billion.

Key players in the vetronics market include Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive vetronics market report provides detailed statistics, trends, and opportunities, essential for navigating and excelling in this progressive industry.

The vetronics market primarily comprises sales of C3 systems, vehicle protection systems, and power systems, evaluated at factory gate values. Defined in terms of revenues from goods and services, the market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, among others, offering a broad perspective on its global impact.

