The Future of Foodservice in Malaysia to 2029: Consumer Segmentation Unveiled - What Drives Malaysian Foodservice Demand

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Malaysian foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

In 2024, the Malaysian foodservice profit sector generated revenue of MYR100.9 billion ($22 billion). The sector's sales posted a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-24, growing from MYR90.7 billion ($21.9 billion) in 2019.

The number of transactions recorded a CAGR of 4.3% during the period. In 2024, the Malaysian foodservice profit sector generated revenue of MYR100.9 billion ($22 billion). The sector's sales posted a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-24, growing from MYR90.7 billion ($21.9 billion) in 2019. The number of transactions recorded a CAGR of 4.3% during the period.

The report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of three key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Profit sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar.

This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the three key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.

Cost sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services.

This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shop:

Cost sector:

For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel.

The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shop) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

This report stands as an essential tool for operators and investors looking to navigate the dynamic landscape of the Malaysian foodservice market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & Tea Shop

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Company Coverage:

McDonald's

Yum! Brands

Roark Capital

Restaurant Brands International

Domino's Pizza

A&W

Secret Recipe Cakes & Cafe

Sushi King

TCRS Restaurants

OldTown

Dynasun

Loob Holding

Starbucks

Zus Coffee

Jollibee Foods

Inspire Brands

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yktofs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.