Dental Digital X-Ray Market Report 2025, with Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings, Acteon Group, Planmeca and Varex Imaging

The dental digital X-ray market is experiencing notable growth, with its size projected to rise from $4 billion in 2024 to $4.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This surge is driven by factors such as increased dental tourism, rising healthcare expenditure, expanded dental insurance coverage, and heightened awareness about the advantages of digital X-ray technology compared to traditional systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.57 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include a growing elderly population, expansion of dental practices, a stronger focus on preventive dental care, and increased adoption of tele dentistry solutions. The environmental concerns over traditional X-ray systems also spur the shift to digital technologies. Emerging trends include the integration of AI and big data, usage of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) technology, preference for minimally invasive procedures, and a move towards portable X-ray systems.

The rising incidence of dental diseases is a crucial driver for market expansion. Conditions like tooth decay, gum diseases, and oral infections, primarily due to poor hygiene and unhealthy diets, propel the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. For instance, according to a report by the UK's National Health Service, there were 32.5 million dental disorder treatments in August 2023, up by 23.2% from 2021, highlighting a growing need for superior diagnostic technologies.

Key market players focus on innovation to enhance diagnostic precision and treatment planning. The introduction of products like PreXion, Inc.'s Evolve Sensor exemplifies this trend. This intraoral digital imaging sensor provides high-definition images and features user-friendly technology, offering a cost-effective digital imaging solution for dental practices.

Strategic moves are shaping the market landscape. For example, in April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation acquired Carestream's intraoral scanning business for $600 million. This acquisition aims to improve dental care through digitalization and customization, reflecting the industry's push towards advanced technological solutions.

Leading companies in the dental digital X-ray market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Acteon Group Ltd., Planmeca Oy, and Varex Imaging Corporation, among others. North America was the largest market region in 2024, with Asia Pacific set to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Markets Covered: By Type: Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Other Applications By End-User: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories

Subsegments: By Extraoral X-Ray Systems: Panoramic, Cephalometric, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems By Intraoral X-Ray Systems: Bitewing, Periapical, Occlusal X-Rays By Hybrid X-Ray Systems: Combined Panoramic and CBCT Systems, Dual Function Intraoral and Extraoral Systems

Key Companies Mentioned: Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Acteon Group Ltd., Planmeca Oy, Varex Imaging Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Acteon Group Ltd., Planmeca Oy, Varex Imaging Corporation Geographical Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The report offers a five-year historical analysis and a ten-year forecast, incorporating data on market size, growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Country and regional data, along with competitor market shares, are available in both historic and forecast formats.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





