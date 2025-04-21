China Construction Market Forecast Report 2025-2029 | Shanghai to Deploy 4.5 Million kW Solar Capacity by 2027 to Meet Green Energy Goals

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following an annual growth of 3.8% in 2024, the Chinese construction industry is forecast to maintain its growth trajectory, recording a growth of 3.2% in real terms in 2025. This growth will be primarily driven by developments in the infrastructure and energy and utilities sectors.

In November 2024, the state-owned enterprise Xiongan High-Speed Railway initiated the tendering process for the development of a 468.5km high-speed rail line from Yichang to Fuling, China, with an estimated cost of CNY126.8 billion ($17.8 billion).

Furthermore, the Central Bank of China's decision to cut interest rates in early January 2025 is expected to stimulate construction activity in the second half of 2025. However, the residential construction sector is likely to face challenges in the short to medium term, with low housing demand and rising debt among property developers potentially limiting overall industry growth. Investor confidence may also remain fragile due to the ongoing US-China trade tensions.



The construction industry is forecast to record an average annual growth rate of 4.1% between 2026 and 2029. This growth will be fueled by investments in transport infrastructure and industrial projects, alongside the government's ambitious plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

In line with this target, the Shanghai local government aims to deploy 4.5 million kilowatts (kW) of solar capacity and accelerate the development of offshore wind power plants by 2027, in accordance with the Shanghai Action Plan for Accelerating the Green and Low-Carbon Transformation launched in September 2024.

Additionally, in December 2024, as part of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the government approved the construction of the world's largest dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, a project with a total cost of CNY975.6 billion ($137 billion).



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese construction industry, including:

The Chinese construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Chinese construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in China. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in China, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm7uw4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.