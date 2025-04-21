Morocco Construction Market Trends and Forecasts Analysis to 2029: How Morocco Plans to Leverage Sports and FDI for Construction Boom

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Morocco is expected to expand by 3.9% in real terms in 2025 and register an average annual growth of 3.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with investments in the energy, commercial, and infrastructure sectors in preparation for the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

In November 2024, the Prime Minister of Morocco announced that the country's FDI inflows rose by 50.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, reaching over MAD16.2 billion ($1.6 billion). In December 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) finalized a MAD3.8 billion ($372.2 million) loan agreement with Morocco, with further plans under consideration to provide an additional MAD7 billion ($691.3 million), to support infrastructure projects for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The funding provided by the AfDB will help in enhancing Morocco's economic governance, improving water supply systems, and developing an industrial zone at the Nador West Med port.

To prepare for the FIFA World Cup, the Moroccan government aims to upgrade air, road, and rail projects, and construct a stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and revamp six existing stadiums.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in transport, electricity, sports, and housing infrastructure projects. Morocco's Minister of Transport and Logistics unveiled a MAD96 billion ($9.5 billion) investment plan in January 2025 to transform the country's rail infrastructure by 2030. Of the total, MAD53 billion ($5.2 billion) will be spent on the planned high-speed rail project, approximately MAD29 billion ($2.9 billion) on the purchase of 150 new trains, and MAD14 billion ($1.4 billion) on the construction of 40 new train stations



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



