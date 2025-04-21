Tourist Boards Sector Landscape 2025: Experience Abu Dhabi's $30M Partnership with New York Knicks Leads Globally

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourist Boards Sector Landscape 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the tourist boards sector sector worldwide. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis. The report outlines sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.



Soccer leads in attracting sponsorship revenue from the tourist boards sector globally, generating an annual sum of $135.26 million. The most lucrative annual soccer agreement in this sector is the partnership between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Visit Qatar, worth $25 million a year. Basketball holds second position in terms of annual deal value, boasting a sponsorship portfolio estimated at $35.05 million.

Currently in 2025, tourist boards sponsorship agreements with teams constituted 67% of sponsorship revenue from the tourist boards sector worldwide, with deals associated with federations coming in second at 16%.

The New York Knicks' collaboration with Experience Abu Dhabi is the largest deal in terms of annual value within the tourist boards sector internationally. The New York Knicks' contract with Experience Abu Dhabi surpasses any other tourist board agreement globally, worth an estimated $30 million annually. The deal has an estimated annual value of $5 million more than Visit Qatar's deal with Paris Saint-Germain FC.

Visit Qatar has two additional deals with sports properties which make the sector's top ten list of most lucrative annual agreements. These partnerships are with UEFA and Goodwood Festival. The two-year expansion of the partnership between Goodwood Festival and Visit Qatar is the tenth largest in terms of annual value, worth an estimated $6.5 million a year. Visit Qatar is to serve as the title sponsor of the Goodwood Festival, starting in 2025.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is the most active company across the tourist boards sector.

Experience Abu Dhabi and Visit Qatar are the second equal most active brands across the sector, with both companies currently involved in five partnerships. Experience Kissimmee is the third most active tourist board globally, currently engaged in four partnerships. These partnerships are with Brighton & Hove Albion FC, NFL UK, Rangers FC and England Netball. Tampa Bay and Visit Rwanda both rank as the joint fourth most active brands, each contracted to three individual agreements.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Insights

Sponsorship Airlines Sponsorship Market Trends

Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The Globe

Biggest Deals

Notable 2025 Expiring Deals

Case Study: New York Knicks and Experience Abu Dhabi

Brand Analysis

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

Company Coverage:

Experience Abu Dhabi

Visit Rwanda

Visit Qatar

Visit Saudi

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

