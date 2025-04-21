Top Five Trends in Personal Accessories: Price Pressure Deepens, New Market Frontiers, AI and Disruptive Technologies

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Personal Accessories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Personal Accessories industry continues to feel pressure on discretionary spending while grappling with geopolitical risks. In this context, affordability and prices will be key driver of consumer purchase decisions. But this report explores how AI and new technologies, rising demand from emerging markets, intergenerational shifts and consumers' growing preferences for experiences and lifestyles still provide growth opportunities for businesses able to adapt and evolve in a fast-paced world.



The Top Five Trends in Personal Accessories global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Personal Accessories market by pinpointing growth sectors and identify factors driving change. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the keenly contested, fashion-driven competitive landscape, trend developments, economic/lifestyle influences, seasonal patterns, market and distribution strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop between mature and emerging countries, threats facing the business as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.



Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Traditional and Connected Watches, Writing Instruments.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Top five trends in personal accessories

Price pressure deepens

Value beyond price

New market frontiers

Shifting demographics

AI and disruptive technologies

