Guatemala Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Focus on Tigo Guatemala, Claro Guatemala, Cablenet and Movistar Guatemala

The "Guatemala Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" is an annual publication that offers an executive-level overview of the current telecommunications market in Guatemala. The report provides detailed forecasts of critical indicators up to 2029, focusing on opportunities, competitive dynamics, and demand evolution within fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments. Essential regulatory trends are also explored.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Guatemala will grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2029, from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $4.2 billion in 2029, driven by an increasing adoption of mobile and fixed broadband. Mobile data revenue will increase from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $2.5 billion in 2029 at a 10.5% CAGR, thanks to an expanding mobile subscriber base, an increase in 4G and 5G subscriptions and demand for more mobile data.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Guatemala.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Guatemala will grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 10.5%, thanks to expanding mobile subscriber base, increasing 4G and 5G mobile subscriptions and higher data usage.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow from $470.4 million in 2024 to $896.1 million in 2029 at a 13.8% CAGR, supported by the expansion of wireline infrastructure, and growth of fiber (FTTH/B) and cable broadband accesses from homes and businesses.

Featured Companies:

Tigo Guatemala

Claro Guatemala

Cablenet

Movistar Guatemala

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

