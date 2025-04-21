Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025: Telecom Market in Costa Rica Offers New Opportunities Amid Changing Regulatory Landscape

This annual report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, opportunities, and regulatory trends up to 2029, covering fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments. Key growth is driven by mobile data and fixed broadband sectors, with mobile data revenues projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%. Discover insights critical for shaping strategic growth in Costa Rica's telecom market.

April 21, 2025

The "Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" presents a comprehensive analysis of the telecommunications market in Costa Rica, offering executive-level insights with forecasts up to 2029.

This annual publication delves into the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and demand evolution across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments. The report also expertly reviews key regulatory trends that influence these sectors.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Demographic and macroeconomic context in Costa Rica.
  • The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to National plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.
  • Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.
  • The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
  • Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
  • Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

  • The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Costa Rica will grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, during 2024-2029 period, driven by steady growth in mobile data and fixed broadband services segments.
  • Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing mobile broadband subscriber base, projected growth in 5G connections and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.
  • Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, driven by growth in fiber-optic broadband services and ongoing fixed broadband network investments from operators and government-backed PNDT plan.

Company Coverage Includes:

  • ICE (kolbi)
  • Claro Costa Rica
  • Tigo Costa Rica
  • Cabletica
  • Sky
  • Liberty Costa Rica


Key Topics Covered:

  • Market highlights
  • Operating Environment
  • Telecom services market outlook
  • Mobile services market
  • Fixed services market
  • Pay-TV services market
  • Competitive landscape and company snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bt0qlt

