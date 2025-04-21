Salary.com to Present with Gonzaga University at CUPA-HR Spring Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Garry Straker, Vice President of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com, a leading provider of compensation market data and software WHAT: Will join Kelsey Gregory, Compensation Analyst, and Kelly Hayward, Compensation Analyst, both of Gonzaga University, to explore “Adapting Pay Practices to Compete Across Various Labor Markets” during the CUPA-HR Spring Conference. WHEN: The event will take place Sunday, April 27 – Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Salary.com will present on Monday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m. PT. WHERE: Sheraton Grand Seattle 1400 6th Street Seattle, Wash. To learn more about the CUPA-HR Spring Conference, visit https://conferences.cupahr.org/spring2025.

Amid today’s dynamic labor market, higher education institutions find themselves competing for key administrative talent. During the CUPA-HR Spring Conference, Garry Straker, Vice President of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com, will sit down with Kelsey Gregory, Compensation Analyst, and Kelly Hayward, Compensation Analyst, both of Gonzaga University, to explore compensation strategies that helped the institution become more flexible and effective in its hiring process. The panel will also look at how multiple salary survey data sources can be deployed to improve competitive analyses and inform compensation structure design.

