Micro-mobility Market Trends & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030 - Asia-Pacific Leads Electric Kick Scooter Market, China Dominates with Key Manufacturers

The global micro-mobility market is poised to reach a staggering USD 91.2 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing shift towards eco-friendly transportation amidst concerns about carbon emissions from traditional fuel-based vehicles. The move towards sustainable smart cities is propelling the adoption of electric kick scooters, bicycles, and skateboards, which operate without carbon emissions, making them popular among environmentally conscious commuters.

These eco-friendly vehicles also promote reduced fuel consumption and noise pollution, thanks to their battery-operated ultra-quiet motors. The surge in the shared micro-mobility service industry globally has significantly increased demand for such electric vehicles. Leaders in the electric scooter-sharing industry, including Bird Rides, Inc., Lime, Spin, and Uber Technologies Inc., are sourcing their fleets from notable manufacturers like Ninebot-Segway, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi.

Since 2016, the adoption rate of electric kick scooter-sharing services has skyrocketed. Services offered by companies like YoBike and Pony Bikes, Urbo Solutions, and Bleeper Bikes have facilitated the penetration of electric bicycles across Europe, further fueling market growth. The introduction of electric scooters and bicycles as primary transportation modes represents a significant development in this market space.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate, with China becoming the largest market for electric kick scooters. This proliferation is due to several manufacturers like JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., Airwheel Holding Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., and Xiaomi being based in China. In 2020 alone, China secured the largest market share, driven by the urgent need to curb carbon emissions and develop sophisticated, fast-charging infrastructure.

The electric bicycles segment captured a commanding revenue share of 88.8% in 2024, while electric kick scooters are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period.

The sealed lead acid segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024, with the Li-Ion battery segment expected to grow rapidly.

North America's micro-mobility market is predicted to expand at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030, whereas Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2024.

Companies Profiled

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi

SEGWAY INC.

SWAGTRON

Boosted USA

Airwheel Holding Limited

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Accell Group

Kalkhoff Werke

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

