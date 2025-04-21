Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2025-2030 - Rising Demand for Temporary Power Solutions Drives Growth in the Mobile Power Rentals Sector

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is anticipated to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is propelled by the increasing need for flexible, reliable, and temporary power solutions in sectors like construction, oil & gas, events, and emergency response.

The surge in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, along with the necessity for power in remote and off-grid locations, are key drivers of market expansion. Additionally, the frequency of natural disasters and power outages has escalated the demand for mobile power generation equipment to ensure uninterrupted operations during emergencies.

The incorporation of renewable energy sources, such as solar and hybrid generators, significantly contributes to market growth. With industries and governments focusing on sustainability, the adoption of cleaner and efficient mobile power solutions is on the rise. Technological advancements like IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance enhance the efficiency and reliability of rental equipment, boosting market demand further. Government initiatives in modernizing power infrastructure and promoting clean energy solutions are also playing a crucial role in supporting the market's growth.

Industries with high power demands-construction, manufacturing, and healthcare, in particular-rely on mobile power generation equipment for their temporary and backup power needs. Renting offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive choice over purchasing. Stringent environmental regulations and the emphasis on energy efficiency are encouraging the adoption of advanced rental solutions like low-emission and fuel-efficient generators. These factors, coupled with the growing focus on energy security and sustainability, highlight the importance of mobile power generation equipment rentals in modern industrial and commercial operations.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Report: Highlights

Enterprise applications dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 61.83%.

Generators held the largest revenue share of 63.70% in 2024, due to their versatility and reliability in sectors such as construction and oil & gas.

North America led the market with a revenue share of 39.71% in 2024, driven by high demand in construction, oil & gas, and disaster recovery sectors, alongside frequent natural disasters and power outages.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Effective decision-making through market intelligence

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation to stay ahead of the curve

Strategies to sustain in fast-evolving markets post-COVID-19

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2024

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview/ Timeline

3.4. Analysis of Potential Substitute Material

3.5. Impact of Circular Economy

3.6. Average Price Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

3.7. Supply Demand Gap Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Framework

3.9. Supplier Market Intelligence

3.10. Market Dynamics

3.11. Business Environment Analysis

3.12. Looming Inflation Concerns & Economic Slowdown and Their Impact on Market

3.13. Eastern European Geopolitical Implications



Chapter 4. Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Enterprise

4.3. Personal



Chapter 5. Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Generator

5.3. Turbine



Chapter 6. Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. List of Potential Customers

7.4. Company Market Share & Position Analysis, 2024

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.7. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Listing / Profiles

8.1. Aggreko

8.2. Caterpillar Inc.

8.3. Cummins Inc.

8.4. Generac Holdings Inc.

8.5. Atlas Copco AB

8.6. United Rentals, Inc.

8.7. Herc Rentals Inc.

8.8. APR Energy

8.9. Kohler Co.

8.10. Wacker Neuson SE

8.11. Sunbelt Rentals

8.12. Hertz Equipment Rental

8.13. Multiquip Inc.

8.14. Bredenoord

8.15. Altaaqa Global



Chapter 9. Strategic Recommendations/ Analyst Perspective

