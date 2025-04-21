Polyimide Industry Size, Shares & Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries & More

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyimide market is set to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 1.83 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2025 to 2030.

This growth is predominantly driven by the mounting demand from the electronics and semiconductor sectors. Polyimides are favored for their thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical properties, making them quintessential for flexible circuit boards, semiconductor insulation, and display technologies.

The increasing proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and wearable electronics has heightened the demand for flexible polyimide films in their internal components. Additionally, the growth of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure calls for high-performance insulators that endure extreme conditions. In aerospace and automotive industries, manufacturers are turning towards polyimides for lightweight and durable materials, which contribute to fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The rise of electric vehicles further amplifies the demand for polyimide-based components in battery systems and motor insulation.

With the ongoing trend towards miniaturization, the polyimide industry stands to benefit as industries require materials boasting excellent dimensional stability at microscopic scales. The medical device sector increasingly incorporates polyimides in components demanding biocompatibility and sterilization resistance. Furthermore, the renewable energy sector employs polyimides in solar panels, fuel cells, and energy storage systems due to their robust durability and resistance to environmental degradation.

The Asia Pacific region leads the global market, capturing the largest share due to its robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are pivotal in the production of semiconductors, consumer electronics, and displays, greatly utilizing polyimide materials. Japan continues to be a significant producer through companies such as UBE Corporation and Kaneka Corporation, while China is rapidly expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

Polyimide Market Report Highlights

The polyimide film segment dominated the market, holding the largest revenue share of 68.24% in 2024, expected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR.

The electrical & electronics segment led with a revenue share of 47.90% in 2024, while the automotive & transportation segment is projected to expand at a 9.6% CAGR.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to sustain its dominance, capturing a 53.68% market share in 2024 with a CAGR of 9.4%.

In December 2023, Arkema acquired a 54% stake in PIAM, South Korea's leading polyimide film producer, highlighting a strategic expansion. This move is projected to foster a 13% annual growth in PIAM's sales due to rising demand in 5G antennas, OLED displays, flexible screens, and EVs.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

1.7. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2024 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Polyimide Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Impact of Circular Economy on the Polyimide Market

3.7. Average Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.9. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Polyimide Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 5. Global Polyimide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 6. Global Polyimide Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Position Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping



Chapter 8. Company Listing

8.1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

8.2. SABIC

8.3. Ube Industries Ltd.

8.4. Kaneka Corporation

8.5. Taimide Tech. Inc.

8.6. PI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

8.7. Mitsui Chemicals

8.8. MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

8.9. Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.10. Huangshan Juxin New Material Co., Ltd.

